Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Big Ten and Big 12 have been, in whatever order you want to put them, the top two conferences in college basketball for several seasons. More Big Ten in the regular season and Big 12 in the postseason, but the sentiment stands.
Both conferences are on the cutting edge of expansion, too. The Big 12 added Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati this year in advance of losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Next year brings Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.
The Big Ten also aided and abetted the demise of the Pac-12. What was first just the addition of USC and UCLA next year doubled to included Oregon and Washington.
Football decisions across the board. But what does it mean for basketball? Illinois coach Brad Underwood and former Illinois coach and now Kansas coach Bill Self weighed in on that subject in their combined recent appearance on Saturday SportsTalk.
From Underwood: "I'm curious to see how scheduling plays out. Are we going to add more games? Are we going to get to 22 or 24? Are we going to play neutral sites? We do still consider them students, and they've got to go to class. We've got challenges with some people being on quarter systems. Everybody's breaks are different.
"I think there's a lot of challenges, but I know our goal here every year, the No. 1 goal, is to win the Big Ten championship. That will always be the case as long as I'm the coach. If you're good enough to win a Big Ten championship, you've got a chance to win the national championship."
From Self: "The old adage of student-athlete welfare and we're looking out and doing what's best for student-athletes only applies if money is at the highest level regarding that particular situation. (The Big Ten's) got Oregon, Washington, USC, UCLA and all the way out east to Maryland. Ours almost stretches as from from Phoenix to West Virginia. I don't like it, but it's the way of the world and money drives everything. There's going to be some things lost with it from the natural rivalries.
"We've been so spoiled in the Big 12. We've had a true round robin, and now that's out the door. There will be some good things come of it. We're in different time zones. It's a really good basketball league, as you guys know, just like the Big Ten. Everybody will survive it, but it certainly sends the message that money is all that matters."