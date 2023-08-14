Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
That Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins both opted to return to Illinois for another season after going through the NBA draft process probably shouldn't have come as a surprise. Mostly because they're not the first.
Ayo Dosunmu didn't even bother with testing the waters after his freshman season and then returned for a third year after getting the requisite NBA feedback following his sophomore season in Champaign. Kofi Cockburn went through the pre-draft process twice — even going so far as to enter the transfer portal the second time just to keep all his options open — before also returning to play a third season with the Illini.
So what's the secret?
"It's not my pitch," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I stay out of it, to be very honest. I think it does speak to what we're developing here. I think it speaks to the comfort. Terrence spent most of the offseason here. He didn't run off and do anything else. He knows what he's got here with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) and 24-hour ability to get into the facility and coaches that can work you out.
"I think it's guys understanding the information they get and truly making smart decisions based on that information. Sometimes when it's time to go, it's time to go, but when it's not they feel really good about everything that's in place here and the ability to win and be successful. We've done that. From a facilities standpoint and a training standpoint, it's pretty good."