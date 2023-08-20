Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Marcus Domask (hamstring) and Keaton Kutcher (concussion) were both held out of all three games Illinois played in Spain. Kutcher was never going to play, as his recovery continued, but Brad Underwood said before the team left that Domask might. Think somewhere between "doubtful" and "questionable" on an injury report.
Domask ultimately didn't get on the court for any of the games. It was sort of par for the course for the Southern Illinois transfer this summer. After arriving in Champaign in May — literally the day after graduation in Carbondale — Domask dealt with the lingering left hamstring injury.
Those missed practices, workouts and games don't concern Underwood too much, though. The Illinois coach even had another Thomas Walkup comparison to drop on the player that might remind him the most of his former Stephen F. Austin star.
"I go back a few years, and Thomas Walkup before his senior year had the same thing, didn't do anything in the summer, and just had an unbelievable last campaign," Underwood said. Walkup averaged 18.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals in 2015-16 for the Lumberjacks while shooting a career best 59 percent from the field.
"Marcus has been around the block enough to know, and we've got a good enough feel for him," Underwood continued. "We just didn't see it against live action and live bullets against an opponent. But we've got a pretty good feel for his versatility and where he can be successful with us."