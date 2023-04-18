Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
I compiled a first list of Big Ten transfers (in and out) roughly two weeks ago. Plenty has happened since. Illinois landed a trio of transfers (two on scholarship, one walk-on), and former Illini like Jayden Epps and RJ Melendez found new college basketball homes. Similar situations are playing out across the Big Ten, so here's an updated look at who's on the move (updates in bold):
Illinois
Out: Skyy Clark (Louisville), Jayden Epps (Georgetown), Brandon Lieb, RJ Melendez (Georgia), Connor Serven, Paxton Warden
In: Keaton Kutcher (South Dakota), Marcus Domask (Southern Illinois), Justin Harmon (Utah Valley)
Iowa
Out: Josh Ogundele, Ahron Ulis
In: Ben Krikke (Valparaiso)
Minnesota
Out: Jamison Battle (Ohio State), Ta’Lon Cooper (South Carolina), Jaden Henley (DePaul), Treyton Thompson (Stetson)
In: Mike Mitchell Jr. (Pepperdine), Jack Wilson (Washington State)
Nebraska
Out: Denim Dawson (Tennessee State), Oleg Kojenets (Wyoming)
In: Rienk Mast (Bradley), Brice Williams (Charlotte)
Northwestern
Out: Julian Roper II, Robbie Beran
In: Blake Preston (Liberty), Justin Mullins (Denver)
Purdue
Out: Brandon Newman
In: Lance Jones (Southern Illinois)
Wisconsin
Out: Jordan Davis
In: Noah Reynolds (Wyoming), AJ Storr (St. John's)
Indiana
Out: Tamar Bates (Missouri), Logan Duncomb (Xavier), Jordan Geronimo, Nathan Childress
In: Payton Sparks (Ball State), Kel'el Ware (Oregon)
Maryland
Out: Ike Cornish, Hakim Hart, Arnaud Revaz
In: Chance Stephens (Loyola Marymount)
Michigan
Out: Isaiah Barnes (Tulsa), Hunter Dickinson
In: Nimari Burnett (Alabama), Caleb Love (North Carolina), Tray Jackson (Seton Hall)
Michigan State
Out: Pierre Brooks (Butler)
In: n/a
Ohio State
Out: Eugene Brown III
In: Jamison Battle (Minnesota)
Penn State
Out: Jameel Brown, Caleb Dorsey (William & Mary), Dallion Johnson (Florida Gulf Coast), Evan Mahaffey, Kebb Njie
In: Ace Baldwin (VCU), Nick Kern Jr. (VCU)
Rutgers
Out: Jalen Miller, Oskar Palmquist, Dean Reiber, Logan Stephens
In: Noah Fernandes (UMass)