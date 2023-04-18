College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

RJ Melendez drives to the basket with Nebraska guard Sam Griesel defending him during Tuesday night’s game in Champaign.

Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

I compiled a first list of Big Ten transfers (in and out) roughly two weeks ago. Plenty has happened since. Illinois landed a trio of transfers (two on scholarship, one walk-on), and former Illini like Jayden Epps and RJ Melendez found new college basketball homes. Similar situations are playing out across the Big Ten, so here's an updated look at who's on the move (updates in bold):

Illinois

Out: Skyy Clark (Louisville), Jayden Epps (Georgetown), Brandon Lieb, RJ Melendez (Georgia), Connor Serven, Paxton Warden

In: Keaton Kutcher (South Dakota), Marcus Domask (Southern Illinois), Justin Harmon (Utah Valley)

Iowa

Out: Josh Ogundele, Ahron Ulis

In: Ben Krikke (Valparaiso)

Minnesota

Out: Jamison Battle (Ohio State), Ta’Lon Cooper (South Carolina), Jaden Henley (DePaul), Treyton Thompson (Stetson)

In: Mike Mitchell Jr. (Pepperdine), Jack Wilson (Washington State)

Nebraska

Out: Denim Dawson (Tennessee State), Oleg Kojenets (Wyoming)

In: Rienk Mast (Bradley), Brice Williams (Charlotte)

Northwestern

Out: Julian Roper II, Robbie Beran

In: Blake Preston (Liberty), Justin Mullins (Denver)

Purdue

Out: Brandon Newman

In: Lance Jones (Southern Illinois)

Wisconsin

Out: Jordan Davis

In: Noah Reynolds (Wyoming), AJ Storr (St. John's)

Indiana

Out: Tamar Bates (Missouri), Logan Duncomb (Xavier), Jordan Geronimo, Nathan Childress

In: Payton Sparks (Ball State), Kel'el Ware (Oregon)

Maryland

Out: Ike Cornish, Hakim Hart, Arnaud Revaz

In: Chance Stephens (Loyola Marymount)

Michigan

Out: Isaiah Barnes (Tulsa), Hunter Dickinson

In: Nimari Burnett (Alabama), Caleb Love (North Carolina), Tray Jackson (Seton Hall)

Michigan State

Out: Pierre Brooks (Butler)

In: n/a

Ohio State

Out: Eugene Brown III

In: Jamison Battle (Minnesota)

Penn State

Out: Jameel Brown, Caleb Dorsey (William & Mary), Dallion Johnson (Florida Gulf Coast), Evan Mahaffey, Kebb Njie

In: Ace Baldwin (VCU), Nick Kern Jr. (VCU)

Rutgers

Out: Jalen Miller, Oskar Palmquist, Dean Reiber, Logan Stephens

In: Noah Fernandes (UMass)

