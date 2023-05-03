Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Brad Underwood still considers Illinois a "developmental program." As in players get better in their time in Champaign. That time just might be a bit more brief given the increased emphasis on building rosters through the transfer portal.
High school recruiting? Underwood will continue to do it, but don't count on the newcomer breakdown looking like the 2022 offseason (six freshmen, two transfers) ever again. Here's the caliber of player Underwood and Co. are pursuing in the 2024 and 2025 classes (committed players included) as ranked in the latest update from Rivals:
Class of 2024
1. Tre Johnson, 6-6, 180, SG; Lake Highlands (Texas)
6. Bryson Tucker, 6-7, 180, SF; IMG Academy (Fla.)
7. Liam McNeeley, 6-8, 185, SF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
8. Asa Newell, 6-9, 200, SF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
9. Boogie Fland, 6-3, 155, PG; Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
10. Karter Knox, 6-6, 200, SF; Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
18. Jason Asemota, 6-9, 210, SF; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) — Baylor
19. Isaiah Evans, 6-6, 170, SF; North Mecklenburg (N.C.) — Duke
21. Kon Knueppel, 6-6, 215, SG; Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)
23. Trentyn Flowers, 6-9, 195, SF; Combine Academy (N.C.) — Louisville
25. Carter Bryant, 6-7, 190, SF; Sage Hill School (Calif.) — Arizona
29. Isaiah Elohim, 6-5, 200, SG; Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
34. John Bol, 7-2, 200, C; Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
37. Juke Harris, 6-6, 175, SG; Salisbury (N.C.) — Wake Forest
44. Jamari Phillips, 6-3, 170, PG; Compass Prep (Ariz.) — Arizona
45. Paul McNeil Jr., 6-6, 170, SF; Richmond County (N.C.) — N.C. State
48. James Brown, 6-10, 223, C; Link Prep (Mo.) — North Carolina
51. Rakease Passmore, 6-5, 180, SF; Combine Academy (N.C.)
55. Jared Harris, 6-4, 170, SG; Silsbee (Texas)
57. Morez Johnson Jr., 6-8, 209, PF; St. Rita — Illinois
58. Drew McKenna, 6-8, 200, SF; Glenelg (Md.)
59. Peyton Marshall, 6-10, 305, C; Kell (Ga.)
62. Jaiden Glover, 6-6, 170, SG; The Patrick School (N.J.)
65. R.J. Jones, 6-9, 230, PF; The Rock School (Fla.)
69. Mikey Lewis, 6-3, 170, PG; Accelerated Prep (Colo.)
77. Jahki Howard, 6-7, 175, SF; Overtime Elite
83. Dwayne Pierce, 6-5, 190, SG; Christ The King (N.Y.) — Iowa State
94. Cooper Koch, 6-8, 205, PF; Peoria Notre Dame — Iowa
99. Curtis Givens III, 6-3, 170, PG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
107. Dallas Thomas, 6-8, 170, SF; Parkview Magnet (Ark.)
113. Nojus Indrusaitis, 6-6, 175, SG; St. Rita — Iowa State
114. Jonathan Powell, 6-6, 180, SG; Centreville (Ohio)
124. Nick Petronio, 6-3, 180, PG; Milton Academy (Mass.) — Boston College
126. Adam Njie, 6-2, 175, PG; Cardinals Hayes (N.Y.)
128. Jason Schofield, 6-8, 205, SF; Avon Old Farms (Conn.)
132. Jeremiah Johnson, 6-4, 160, PG; Wasatch Academy (Utah)
135. Austin Swartz, 6-4, 165, SG; Cannon School (N.C.)
139. Jaye Nash, 6-2, 170, PG; Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)
140. Daquan Davis, 6-0, 160, PG; St. John's College (D.C.)
143. Chris Riddle, 6-5, 205, SG; Kenwood
147. Qin Pang, 6-9, 230, SF; Christ The King (N.Y.)
Class of 2025
3. Koa Peat, 6-8, 215, PF; Perry (Ariz.)
4. Darryn Peterson, 6-5, 190, SG; Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)
18. Tyler Jackson, 6-2, 155, PG; St. Frances Academy (Md.)
25. Will Riley, 6-7, 175, SF; The Phelps School (Pa.)
29. B.J. Davis-Ray, 6-5, 170, SG; Link Prep (Mo.)
30. Bryce Heard, 6-5, 170, SG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
32. Sadiq White, 6-8, 190, SF; Myers Park (N.C.)
33. Jerry Easter II, 6-5, 190, PG; Emmanuel Christian Academy (Ohio)
44. Trey McKenney, 6-5, 205, SG; St. Mary's Preparatory (Mich.)
46. Aleks Alston, 6-7, 170, SF; Kenwood
71. Colt Langdon, 6-7, 210, SF; Millbrook (N.C.)