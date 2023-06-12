Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' roster reshuffle ahead of the 2023-24 season included its walk-ons. While A.J. Redd stuck around, the Illini saw both Connor Serven and Paxton Warden hit the transfer portal this spring.
South Dakota's Keaton Kutcher was the first walk-on guard to commit in April. DePaul's Max Williams made it two walk-on transfers with his commitment late last week.
Story still being written🟠🔵 #committed pic.twitter.com/aDil8OsrUk— Max Williams (@MaxWilliams_8) June 8, 2023
Like Kutcher, Williams has a connection to the Illinois staff. Kutcher's dad played for Illini coach Brad Underwood at Western Illinois. Williams committed to DePaul when now Illinois assistant Tim Anderson was on staff for the Blue Demons.
Williams appeared in nine games in three seasons at DePaul. He played twice in 2022-23, getting in for a single minute against Western Illinois in November and UTEP in December. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound guard's career statistics total 14 minutes played, one foul and one missed shot.
Williams is a Chicago native and stared his high school career at the Latin School. He transferred to IMG Academy (Fla.) for his senior year and also spent a post-graduate year at the well-known prep school. Williams averaged 14 points, five rebounds and four assists at IMG Academy, shooting 50 percent overall from the field and 85 percent from the free throw line.