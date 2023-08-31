Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The start of football season — and the month of September — means it's visit season for college basketball. Illinois will take advantage of a Saturday football home game with multiple expected visitors, including a pair of teammates from Milwaukee, Wis., and a guard out of Fishers, Ind.
Milwaukee Academy of Science 2025 guard Jamarion Batemon will visit Illinois on Sept. 2.— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) August 17, 2023
Also working on dates with Iowa State and Utah.https://t.co/nZAsNBh84n pic.twitter.com/EOqHq19vZx
Milwaukee Academy of Science (Wis.) teammates Jamarion Batemon and Devin Brown will be on unofficial visits this weekend. Of the two, only Batemon, a Class of 2025 guard, has an offer. Brown is a forward in the Class of 2025. Also expected in Champaign is Class of 2026 point guard DeZhon hall out of Pike (Ind.).
MAS went 18-7 last season and reached the semifinals of the WIAA Division 3 state tournament. Batemon and Brown were the top two players on the team. The 6-foot-7 Brown was MAS's leading scorer and averaged 21.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 63 percent from the field and 62 percent at the free throw line and has offers from Mississippi State, Grambling State, Western Illinois, Detroit, Bryant and Milwaukee.
Batemon, who holds other offers from Iowa State, Wake Forest and Cal Poly as a 6-3 combo guard, averaged 20.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and two assists as a sophomore. He shot 47 percent overall, 44 percent from three-point range and 80 percent at the free throw line.
Hall transferred to Pike from Tindley (Ind.) for the 2023-24 season, swapping Indianapolis-based schools. The 6-3 point guard, who has an offer from IUPUI, averaged 17.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18 games as a freshman for the Tigers with a 45/28/63 shooting slash. Tindley went 13-18 last eason.