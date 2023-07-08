Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The Chicago Bulls gave Ayo Dosunmu a qualifying offer on June 28 that made him a restricted free agent when free agency started July 1. Dosunmu has not signed the qualifying offer — a one-year contract worth $5.2 million — and there's been no known movement toward a multi-year deal for Dosunmu to stick with his hometown team.
Chicago has made several other moves in free agency. The Bulls extended Nikola Vucevic. Came to terms on a new deal with Coby White, who also got a qualifying offer. And signed Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig.
But nothing on Dosunmu, who has several potential paths forward to continue his NBA career.
The former Illinois guard could sign the qualifying offer, earn his $5.2 million in 2023-24 and become an unrestricted free agent next summer. He could, like White, work out a multi-year deal to stay in Chicago. Or another team could offer him that multi-year contract he's looking for, with the Bulls given the chance to match it within 48 hours.
Dosunmu's availability is drawing some attention from across the NBA media landscape ...
"If the Nets want to spend elsewhere, they could beef up their ball handlers by throwing something like a four-year, $40 million offer at Ayo Dosunmu. It’d push Chicago into the tax after it just spent half of its own midlevel exception on Jevon Carter, another guard. Maybe the Bulls will match, but the smart money is on the scenario where their owner doesn’t spend a dime more than he has to. (Dosunmu is also a valuable asset on that hypothetical contract.)"
"The Raptors have a lot left to determine after losing Fred VanVleet to the Rockets. Toronto did add Dennis Schröder as a replacement, and the Raptors, sources said, had also expressed interest in Bulls restricted free agent guard Ayo Dosunmu. It remains to be seen if Toronto will conduct further business to overcome the loss of its starting point guard."
