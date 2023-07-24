Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:
Jersey numbers for all seven of Illinois' newcomers for the 2023-24 season (two freshmen, two transfer walk-ons and three scholarship transfers) have been announced. So let's take a look at some Illini hoops numerical history:
Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn — No. 2
Who wore it last? That would be former walk-on forward Connor Serven, who transferred this offseason to Eastern Michigan as a scholarship player. Serven spent three years in Champaign and appeared in 18 total games.
Who wore it best? It's a short list of who wore it period, but Joseph Bertrand gets the nod over Kipper Nichols. The Sterling native was an on-and-off starter in his time at Illinois (2010-14) and finished his career averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Marcus Domask — No. 3
Who wore it last? Ever so briefly, Jayden Epps. The one-and-done (no, not that way) guard started 11 of 31 games last season for Illinois and put up 9.5 points per game to tie as the team's third-leading scorer. Then he opted to transfer to Georgetown.
Who wore it best? It comes down to a Chester Frazier vs. Brandon Paul competition. Paul was the better scorer, but there was something indispensable about Frazier and his rebounding as a point guard. Not to mention winding up a three-time All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection.
Justin Harmon — No. 4
Who wore it last? For a single season, it belonged to Omar Payne after three years with former Fisher star Zach Griffith. Payne was pulled out of the transfer portal as Kofi Cockburn insurance and then fell back into a minor reserve role after Cockburn decided on one more (eventually First Team All-American) year at Illinois.
Who wore it best? It's Luther Head in a runaway. The former Illini guard was a crucial part of the 2004-05 success and averaged 15.9 points, four rebounds and 3.8 assists while putting up a 46/41/79 shooting slash for the NCAA runners-up.
Quincy Guerrier — No. 13
Who wore it last? Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk donned the No. 13 jersey for three years before transferring to South Carolina ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Who wore it best? There's some actual competition. Tracy Abrams and Cory Bradford both put together impressive Illinois careers. But ... neither of them is Kendall Gill. The former Flyin' Illini wound up a consensus Second Team All-American in 1989-90 and averaged 20 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists before winding up a first-round draft pick.
Keaton Kutcher — No. 22
Who wore it last? Another walk-on. Paxton Warden had it during his lone season at Illinois in 2022-23. No word yet on where Warden will wind up after entering the transfer portal in April.
Who wore it best? With all due respect to Kiwane Garris, the No. 2 all-time scorer in program history, there's only one No. 22 jersey in the State Farm Center rafters and it belongs to Johnny Kerr. A Third Team All-American in 1954, Kerr went on to be a three-time NBA All-State and won an NBA title in 1955 with the Syracuse Nationals.
Max Williams — No. 25
Who wore it last? Kendrick Nunn was the last of the former Simeon Wolverines to wear No. 25 at Illinois in honor of Ben Wilson. Nunn's Illini career ended prematurely, of course, after he was dismissed from the team. He finished his college run at Oakland.
Who wore it best? How could you possibly choose? The run of Bruce Douglas (1982-86), Nick Anderson (1987-89) and Deon Thomas (1990-94) all wearing No. 25 encompasses some of the true greats in program history. Call it a three-way tie, with Bill Burwell and Gene Vance getting honorable mention.
Amani Hansberry — No. 35
Who wore it last? Former walk-on Samson Oladimeji rocked it for four seasons bridging the John Groce and Brad Underwood eras.
Who wore it best? Both Stephen Bardo and Govoner Vaughn have a good argument as the best, but Skip Thoren and all of his double-doubles jumps to the front of the line. Thoren ultimately averaged a double-double (15.7 points and 11.2 rebounds) for his Illini career.