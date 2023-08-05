Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.