CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood is hopeful his current team shoots it better than last year’s did.
Call the Illinois men’s basketball coach cautiously optimistic that the offseason additions to the roster make a difference for what was the least efficient three-point shooting team in the Big Ten and one of the worst nationally.
A healthy Luke Goode will be important, too.
Goode was trending toward a secure spot in the starting lineup and a significantly bigger role than he had as a freshman heading into the 2022-23 season. Then, the 6-foot-7 guard broke his foot in the “secret” scrimmage against Kansas and was sidelined until February.
Still, Goode shot 42 percent from three-point range in the 10 games he played last season, but it came in a small role both in terms of minutes played (13.9 per game) and three-pointers attempted (1.9 per game).
A much more significant goal has been set for the coming season.
“One of my things this year is to be the best shooter in the Big Ten,” Goode said this week before the Illini departed Friday for their overseas trip to Spain. “That’s my goal. I’ve come in every day to practice with that mindset.”
He’ll need the requisite looks to make it happen.
Getting Goode the ball, though, is an Underwood priority.
“He’s a guy we have to get shots for,” the Illinois coach said.
The way Illinois addressed its roster this offseason could create more opportunity for Goode. The additions of graduate transfers Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask free up Goode to play regularly on the wing — more time at the 3 instead of the 4.
“He’s an elite shooter,” Underwood said. “He’s very, very good at shooting the basketball running away from the basket. There’s not many of those out there where you can rip him off baseline screens and actions. He’s got size, so that forces maybe some smaller guys to guard him, and he shoots over the top of those guys very easily. ... It gives us a lot of versatility and a lot of different things to do with him.”
Playing more on the wing required a different offseason approach for Goode. Mostly more running, including longer runs with assistant coach Geoff Alexander and then extra time on the treadmill or VersaClimber. Being in constant motion offensively required an uptick in conditioning.
“It’s a lot of different training,” Goode said. “You’ve got to run a lot — be in the weight room a little bit extra — but it’s going to pay off. ... It’s different. In the past two years, I’ve kind of been a utility guy. Being a scoring threat now, having the offense set around you in some ways, it really helps out. I can get to my spots, get to my looks and feel confident in the shots that I’m taking.”
Fueling Goode’s confidence is the fact he’s fully healthy after last year’s injury. It makes a difference.
“There’s so much mental about being healthy and being able to go through your everyday grind that you go through as a player,” Underwood said. “You feel better about your workouts. You feel better about your conditioning. He’s worked extremely hard at his conditioning, and he’s just light years ahead of where he was at the end of the season because he’s been able to sustain and be out there every day.”
Goode called his February return last season a “blessing in disguise.”
He got 10 more games of experience, but he avoided the wear and tear of a full 31-game (plus) schedule.
“I got more experience, but I also have a healthy body,” Goode said. “I didn’t go through a full season. Terrence (Shannon) and Coleman (Hawkins), those guys playing 30 minutes a game in a full season, it wears on you. I can come into the season feeling great.”