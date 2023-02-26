Player of the game
Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton
The Buckeyes’ freshman didn’t set a new career high, but it was a close thing. Thornton put up an efficient 20 points, making eight of the 11 shots he attempted. It was an old school 20 points, too, since Thornton took just two threes and made one. The 6-foot-2 guard got downhill against the Illinois defense and made a combination of easy and contested looks. The Alpharetta, Ga., native might be turning the corner. Sunday’s team-high 20 points came on the heels of 19 points Thursday against Penn State, and he started the month of February with that career best 22-point effort against Michigan.
Backcourt
Illinois: D+
Ohio State: A-
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jayden Epps scored 10 points apiece Sunday for the Illini … and took 22 shots combined to get there, including making just 1 of 9 three-pointers. Offensive efficiency was real low. The Buckeyes couldn’t keep up their hyper efficiency in the first half (60.7 percent shooting), but they still finished the game shooting 53.6 percent behind Thornton and Justice Sueing.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C-
Ohio State: B+
Having the ability to go small turned out to be rather important for the Illini considering Dain Dainja was a non-factor against a smaller, quicker Ohio State team. Dainja was on the court for a single minute in the second half and finished with zero points and one rebound. Both Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer hit double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively, but they were nearly as inefficient as the Illinois guards.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Ohio State: B+
The Illini got solid minutes from Ty Rodgers (energy and rebounding early in the second half) and RJ Melendez (two shot attempts, two shots made). But it wasn’t the type of effort off the bench that helped spark Thursday’s come-from-behind win against Northwestern. Ohio State countered with the combination of Eugene Brown III and Sean McNeil, who scored nine points apiece and gave solid minutes in reserve.
Overall
Illinois: C-
Ohio State: B+
That Illinois was still in position to win Sunday’s game despite launching 29 three-pointers (while making just six of them) and getting worked on the boards is testament to where Ohio State stands in the college basketball hierarchy. It was an imminently winnable game that the Illini simply fumbled away with a lack of energy, effort and execution. Perhaps a warning sign with March around the corner.