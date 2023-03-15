Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with occasional rain. High 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.