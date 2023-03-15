gallery uiWMISS 35

Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) gets caught by a pick by Mississippi State's forward Jessika Carter (4) while guarding Mississippi State's guard Anastasia Hayes (0) in the play-in game of the NCAA women's tournament at Notre Dame in South Bend, In. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

 Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Mississippi State forward Jessika Carter

The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior was a mismatch Illinois knew it would have to contend with all night. Carter had at least a two-inch height advantage on anybody the Illini threw at the Bulldogs’ post player, with Kendall Bostic, Samantha Dewey, Geovana Lopes and Brynn Shoup-Hill all trying to slow down Carter. It had little effect on Carter, who finished with a game- high 22 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field to go along with nine rebounds and four blocks in the Bulldogs’ 14-point win in the First Four NCAA tournament game on Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

BACKCOURT

Illinois: B

Mississippi State: B-

Makira Cook seemed to be on a heater in the first half. The Illinois junior guard made five of her first seven shots from the field for a quick 11 points. That’s when the Illini led 23-21 with 7:28 left in second quarter. Cook wasn’t effective from there, but the Associated Press All-American honorable-mention selection still led Illinois with 21 points. Jerkaila Jordan played the best of the Bulldogs’ backcourt players, delivering 11 points after finishing 5 of 10 from the field.

FRONTCOURT

Illinois: C

Mississippi State: A

Bostic left the game with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury and never returned after spending most of the period on the stationary bike behind the Illini bench. Carter was an unstoppable force for the Bulldogs, propelling first-year coach Sam Purcell’s team into a first-round matchup against No. 6 seed Creighton on Friday night. Bostic’s two points were it for the Illinois frontcourt players with Shoup-Hill held scoreless in her return from a foot injury.

BENCH

Illinois: C-

Mississippi State: B-

The Bulldogs received 20 points from their bench, with Kourtney Weber leading the way, as the 5-foot-10 graduate guard supplied eight points. Jada Peebles was relatively effective for the Illini with six points on 2 of 4 shooting, but the Illini got the nothing from the rest of their reserve players.

OVERALL

Illinois: C-

Mississippi State: B

A tough ending to what was a breakthrough season for an Illini program that was playing its first NCAA tournament since 2003. The Bulldogs played a complete game with contributions across the board as seven different Mississippi State players scored at least five points. Carter was the star, however, and makes the Bulldogs a dangerous team in what looks like a wide-open segment of the bracket given injury questions to No. 3 seed Notre Dame and guard Olivia Miles.

Joe Vozzelli

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.