PLAYER OF THE GAME
Mississippi State forward Jessika Carter
The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior was a mismatch Illinois knew it would have to contend with all night. Carter had at least a two-inch height advantage on anybody the Illini threw at the Bulldogs’ post player, with Kendall Bostic, Samantha Dewey, Geovana Lopes and Brynn Shoup-Hill all trying to slow down Carter. It had little effect on Carter, who finished with a game- high 22 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field to go along with nine rebounds and four blocks in the Bulldogs’ 14-point win in the First Four NCAA tournament game on Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.
BACKCOURT
Illinois: B
Mississippi State: B-
Makira Cook seemed to be on a heater in the first half. The Illinois junior guard made five of her first seven shots from the field for a quick 11 points. That’s when the Illini led 23-21 with 7:28 left in second quarter. Cook wasn’t effective from there, but the Associated Press All-American honorable-mention selection still led Illinois with 21 points. Jerkaila Jordan played the best of the Bulldogs’ backcourt players, delivering 11 points after finishing 5 of 10 from the field.
FRONTCOURT
Illinois: C
Mississippi State: A
Bostic left the game with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury and never returned after spending most of the period on the stationary bike behind the Illini bench. Carter was an unstoppable force for the Bulldogs, propelling first-year coach Sam Purcell’s team into a first-round matchup against No. 6 seed Creighton on Friday night. Bostic’s two points were it for the Illinois frontcourt players with Shoup-Hill held scoreless in her return from a foot injury.
BENCH
Illinois: C-
Mississippi State: B-
The Bulldogs received 20 points from their bench, with Kourtney Weber leading the way, as the 5-foot-10 graduate guard supplied eight points. Jada Peebles was relatively effective for the Illini with six points on 2 of 4 shooting, but the Illini got the nothing from the rest of their reserve players.
OVERALL
Illinois: C-
Mississippi State: B
A tough ending to what was a breakthrough season for an Illini program that was playing its first NCAA tournament since 2003. The Bulldogs played a complete game with contributions across the board as seven different Mississippi State players scored at least five points. Carter was the star, however, and makes the Bulldogs a dangerous team in what looks like a wide-open segment of the bracket given injury questions to No. 3 seed Notre Dame and guard Olivia Miles.