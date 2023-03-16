Player of the game
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV
Turns out there’s a reason Illinois at least had interest in Council after he hit the transfer portal last offseason following his decision to leave Wichita State. The up close look at exactly why — think consistent production — happened Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Council, who became Arkansas’ leading scorer despite sharing a backcourt with two potential lottery picks, put the Razorbacks on his back early. Ten first half points turned into an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. Council wasn’t overly efficient, shooting just 3 of 9 overall, but he made 11 of 12 free throws that helped fend off the Illini’s comeback attempts.
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Arkansas: B
Terrence Shannon Jr. overcame his slow start and scored a game-high 20 points (half of free throws). RJ Melendez essentially sparked Illinois’ second half comeback by himself. It wasn’t enough against an Arkansas backcourt that had three players in double figures — Devo Davis had 16 and Anthony Black 12 — and contributed in the rebounding battle while committing fewer turnovers than its Illini counterparts.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C-
Arkansas: B-
Dain Dainja putting up five points and six rebounds wasn’t enough. Coleman Hawkins turning the ball over six times — five in the second half alone — was too much. And Matthew Mayer basically becoming unplayable down the stretch for a second straight game was the clincher. Arkansas outrebounded Illinois and finished with more points in the paint. Two things that haven’t been synonymous with Illini victories.
Bench
Illinois: B
Arkansas: B
How much of a difference would a full season of Luke Goode have made this season for Illinois? The sophomore guard missed most of the year recovering from late October foot surgery. That robbed the Illini of a shooter (he made a pair of threes Thursday) and someone who hits the floor to make hustle plays. A difference maker. Goode and Ty Rodgers held it down for the Illinois reserves, but it was a wash given what Arkansas got from Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell.
Overall
Illinois: C+
Arkansas: B-
Did the Razorbacks play all that well? No. It was basically 40 minutes of iso ball, with Arkansas finishing with just four assists on 24 made shots and shooting slightly worse from the field than Illinois. But it was enough. The Illini dug another early hole, and there was no extricating themselves from the double-digit halftime deficit this time. The comeback attempt happened — because it almost always did this season — but Illinois couldn’t finish this one.