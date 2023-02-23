Player of the game
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.
Shannon’s first half production was in line with his team’s. Basically nonexistent. The veteran guard — back after missing two games with a concussion — had more fouls (three) than points and two turnovers just for good measure. The second half was pure Shannon takeover. The 6-foot-6 senior guard finished with 26 points on 8 of 10 shooting, including 4 of 5 from three-point range, and was the central figure in Illinois’ come-from-behind victory.
Backcourt
Illinois: A-
Northwestern: B+
Boo Buie joined the growing group of players that put up a career best scoring effort against Illinois this season. The Northwestern guard made 6 of 11 three-pointers and finished with a game-high 35 points. What the Illini did, though, was make life tough at the rim for Buie and his backcourt teammates. The Wildcats shot just 34.9 percent overall, and their guards missed a lot of floaters and layups.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Northwestern: C-
It shouldn’t have been a surprise when the Wildcats sent a double team to counter any Illini post up opportunity. It’s how Northwestern “handled” Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. It created a serious issue and a rash of turnovers for the Illini trying to avoid the trap. A bright spot, though, was Matthew Mayer, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Bench
Illinois: A-
Northwestern: D
Bringing Shannon off the bench in his return from concussion protocol certainly buoyed the Illini’s efforts when the starters went to the sideline. Shannon finished as the team’s scoring leader, which went nicely with the energy and effort Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris brought off the bench. The not-so-deep Wildcats wound up on the wrong side of the 38-13 bench points battle.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Northwestern: C+
There will probably become a point this season where Illinois won’t be able to handle an 18-point halftime deficit. Falling behind that much in postseason play? That’s a recipe for another early exit. It wasn’t insurmountable Thursday night against Northwestern, but that’s also not a sustainable way to put together a successful basketball season.