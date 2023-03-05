Player of the game
Purdue guard Brandon Newman
The last time Newman scored in double figures before Sunday was in Purdue’s Jan. 2 home loss to Rutgers. That’s 16 straight games where he never scored more than eight points, including five where the 6-foot-5 guard was held scoreless. Turns out Newman spent the last couple weeks building to his breakthrough performance against Illinois. Averaging 7.2 points in his last four games, Newman scored a game-high 19 points (most of it coming in the first half) on 5 of 10 shooting. Six rebounds, five assists and three steals rounded out his best game of the game.
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Purdue: A
The less than ideal scenario for Illinois was to slow down Zach Edey but let one of the Boilermakers’ supporting cast get hot. It happened. Brandon Newman scored a game-high 19 points and Braden Smith put up 15 — almost exclusively in the first half. Turnovers were an issue for Terrence Shannon Jr., and offensive efficiency a problem for Matthew Mayer.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B
Purdue: B-
Edey scoring 17 points on 6 of 13 shooting and hauling in just six rebounds was a win for Illinois. Mostly Coleman Hawkins’ doing, too, although better pressure on second half double teams saw the Purdue center take nine shots to score nine points after halftime. Small ball worked for the Illini — again — making Dain Dainja’s role the rest of this month a question.
Bench
Illinois: A
Purdue: B-
Death. Taxes. Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers bringing energy and effort off the bench. All thing you can’t avoid. It was even more than their regular contributions, with Harris putting up 11 points and five rebounds. Add in Luke Goode’s best performance of the season, and Illinois has a bench it can rely on in tournament play.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Purdue: B+
Somehow Illinois has to figure out how to play a full 40 minute game. It’s been an elusive target for much of the season. The Illini have been a better second half than first half team, but doing that all the time — particularly with ever larger halftime deficits — isn’t ideal when it comes to the type of win-or-go-home basketball that’s about to be played.