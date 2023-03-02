Player of the game
Illinois senior guard/forward Matthew Mayer
Mayer probably fell just short of a monster performance with a trio of missed three-pointers in overtime. But it was still an impressive showing in the Baylor transfer’s final game at State Farm Center. Mayer was 4 of 11 from three-point range — on a night when the rest of his teammates combined to go 1 of 8 — and finished with a team-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds, one block and one steal.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+
Michigan: B
The Wolverines’ Kobe Bufkin came close to his career high again Thursday after putting up 28 points in Michigan’s Sunday win against Wisconsin. But Bufkin’s 23 points at State Farm Center and Jett Howard’s 15 weren’t enough to completely counter the Illinois trio of Terrence Shannon Jr., Ty Rodgers and RJ Melendez, who combined for 47 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Michigan: B+
The Illini made a concerted effort to get Dain Dainja the ball early in Thursday’s game. Then the Illinois big man hit on the same disappearing act from the last couple games, going to the bench for good after an early second half foul. Forced into a small ball lineup, Illinois had some struggles against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, who put up 31 points and 16 rebounds.
Bench
Illinois: A-
Michigan: D+
Talk about a significant difference maker. The Illini were able to bring Rodgers off the bench for 14 points and Sencire Harris for his defense. Both contributed the energy and effort that’s become typical of their debut seasons in orange and blue. Six points and five rebounds from Terrance Williams II was all the Wolverines could manage beyond their starters.
Overall
Illinois: B
Michigan: B-
There are still plenty of nits to pick after the Illini’s double overtime win. Namely, missing 14 layups and multiple late three-pointers raised the same offensive efficiency questions that have permeated this season. Giving up 87 points and a monster game from Dickinson doesn’t exactly scream prime defensive execution either. But the effort to beat the Wolverines in two overtimes is worth noting.