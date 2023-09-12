CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green faced an uphill challenge ahead of her first season at Illinois a year ago.
The newly hired Illini women’s basketball coach had a team to build. Just not much to sell.
There wasn’t much Illinois women’s basketball history to lean on. Almost zero from the previous two decades.
Green had her success at Dayton as a recruiting tool — 127 wins and four NCAA tournament berths in six seasons — but only a vision of what could be at Illinois. So Green relied on her previous relationships, building her first Illinois roster with former Flyers and other players she had recruited.
Those moves helped build the core of an Illinois team that won 22 games and reached the program’s first NCAA tournament since 2003. Then they all came back for the 2023-24 season.
And could mostly all come back for the 2024-25 season. So Green now finds herself facing a different kind of recruiting challenge.
“Last year we had a ton of minutes available, and our guys who we got to come in, they came really on a vision of what we were selling them because there was no history or tradition,” Green said during a WDWS radio appearance on ‘Monday Night SportsTalk,’ at the Esquire in downtown Champaign. “Now, there’s some people that are almost like, ‘Well, I’m not going to play because you’ve got this player, this player and this player.’ Where we were last year having to sell a vision, this year people are mad because our players are too good.”
Illinois still managed to add four newcomers ahead of the 2023-24 season. All met an offseason need. Freshmen Cori Allen and Gretchen Dolan were the bigger wings the Illini needed, and ACC transfers Camille Hobby (North Carolina State) and Shay Bollin (Duke) provide some added size at 6-foot-3 each.
The biggest need those four fill on the 2023-24 roster, though, is depth. Makira Cook, Adalia McKenzie, Kendall Bostic and Genesis Bryant all played between 29.4 and 33.9 minutes per game last season.
Green didn’t feel like another season of that was sustainable.
“You guys saw us at the end of last year,” Green said. “We literally hobbled into the NCAA tournament. We were banged up. We were hurt. We had too many players playing a ton of minutes. You just can’t do that.”
Adding Hobby is the frontcourt boost Illinois needed to alleviate some of the responsibility on Bostic, but the North Carolina State transfer is just a one-year fill-in. While recruiting guards in the Class of 2024 is difficult — Cook and Bryant have those minutes on lock this year and next — the Illini have commitments from 6-6 Lincoln-Way East center Hayven Smith and 6-1 Pickerington Central (Ohio) forward Berry Wallace.
“We talk about who we are, and we sell who we are and how we develop kids and our culture,” Green said. “Then it’s up to those individuals to make a decision on what is the most important thing for them. What are those factors? If a kid doesn’t want to be here because they can’t come in and start or because we have veteran guards, then this probably isn’t the place for you. We’ll find someone that wants to be here and wants to join this.”
Last year’s 22 wins are part of the sell.
So was the NCAA tournament appearance and Cook turning into an All-Big Ten caliber guard and honorable mention All-American in her first year in the league.
“A little bit of proof in what we were selling,” Green said. “We’re happy with what we did, but we’re not satisfied at all. Yeah, we won more than they’d won in a long time and we made an NCAA tournament, which is what everyone plays for, but we didn’t win a game in the NCAA tournament. We want to finish higher in the Big Ten. This team is very hungry.
“Last year we had really no expectations, and I think we flew under the radar a little bit until we started winning. We’re not going to just surprise anyone, but this team can handle that. We’re really a veteran team. It will be different than last year, but pressure is a good thing. We want pressure. That means you’ve had success, and it means we’re going on the right path.”