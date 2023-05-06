CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team has some momentum on the recruiting trail.
That's been evident the past week with the Illini adding the first two pieces of their 2024 recruiting class.
Saturday saw Illinois pick up a major commitment after Pickerington (Ohio) Central wing Berry Wallace, who is rated a four-star prospect by ESPN HoopGurlz in the Class of 2024, verbally committed to the Illini.
“Above anything else, I want to thank and praise God for what He has allowed me to accomplish so far,” Wallace wrote in a Twitter note announcing her commitment to Illinois late Saturday morning. “I’m thankful God has given me the opportunity to play Division I basketball at the next level. Also, I want to thank my family, coaches and friends that have helped me tremendously throughout my journey. I am so grateful and excited to announce I have committed to The University of Illinois! Thank you again Coach Green and the Illinois family for this opportunity!”
Wallace chose Illinois over offers from the likes of Clemson, West Virginia, Michigan, Ohio State, Harvard and Cincinnati, among others.
The 6-foot-1 guard/forward, who is the No. 37 player in the Class of 2024 according to ESPN, averaged 14.5 points for the Tigers this past winter. Pickerington Central finished with a 24-5 record after losing 58-53 in the state semifinal game of the OHSAA Division I girls' basketball tournament to Olmsted Falls in Dayton, Ohio. Wallace scored 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds in the team's state semifinal loss.
Wallace’s decision follows Lincoln-Way East junior center Hayven Smith committing to Illinois this past Wednesday. Smith was the Illini's first 2024 commit.