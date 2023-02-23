CHAMPAIGN — How his team would handle Minnesota wasn’t Brad Underwood’s primary thought or concern for most of Monday morning and afternoon.
The Illinois men’s basketball coach had other items on his mind.
Underwood was focused more on what was next for his team. Another quick turnaround was coming with an 8 p.m. Thursday game against Northwestern in Champaign. How the Illini used Tuesday and Wednesday would be important.
The rescheduled game against Minnesota had to be shoehorned in to the final two weeks of the regular. With Terrence Shannon Jr. out with a concussion and strep throat making its way through the team, Underwood would have preferred to spend some time resting instead of playing.
Having to play the Gophers 13 days after it was supposed to happen altered Illinois’ schedule beyond just changing dates. What would have been an off day Sunday after losing at then-No. 14 Indiana turned into a prep day for Minnesota instead.
“We had to get permission from the league and NCAA to not have a day off this week because of the reschedule,” Underwood said. “It causes a whole set of circumstances.”
Circumstances that had Illinois turning Tuesday into a light day of shooting and what Underwood called a “mental day.” Had there not been a game Monday, the Illini would have been able to spend Tuesday actually practicing ahead of game prep on Wednesday to prepare for Northwestern.
“We would have had more of an ‘us’ day and, obviously, some prep,” Underwood said. “It’s mentally keeping guys really fresh. We’ve got guys logging a good amount of minutes. Physically, we’re in great, great shape from a physical conditioning standpoint. It’s more the mental approach.”
Jayden Epps didn’t mind a lighter day Tuesday. Not that his routine changed. He still got shots up. Still got in a workout.
A routine Epps has used all season. Sticking with it was important even in the midst of another lengthy stretch without a day off.
“I condition enough that I’m able to do that,” the Illini freshman guard said. “We just had a day together as a team getting shots up and everybody getting their groove back. I felt like it was good for us to get our legs back under us.”
Underwood wasn’t thrilled about the 19 straight days of practice, prep or playing Illinois faced in January. A stretch that ended with a double-digit home loss to Indiana. But the Illini coach didn’t express concern — at least now — about a similar run late in the regular season.
“The one thing I’ve learned to not stress about and worry about is what I can’t control,” Underwood said. “And I can’t control any of that. All I can try to do is manage that. The guys, to be very honest, would rather play than practice. Are there certain areas we need to work on in practice? Yes. I miss the opportunity to not work on us as much and trying to find time to do that.”