CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. turned his early morning workouts into a regular routine last summer.
Alarm blaring before 4:30 a.m. Quick trip to Ubben Basketball Complex. An empty gym waiting for him to put in his own work before the Illinois men’s basketball team gathered as a team.
Shannon is not fighting the dawn as much this summer, but he’s still an Ubben regular in the morning. Individual workouts, with new graduate manager DyShawn Hobson on hand to facilitate, are still a major part of Shannon’s workload.
But the gym wasn’t always empty this time around.
Sencire Harris was there.
“After a while, I just started seeing Sencire,” Shannon said. “He was in here before me. I was like, ‘OK, he might just do this one day.’ But I kept seeing him and kept seeing him. He came in every morning.”
Harris borrowed Shannon’s approach of getting 1,000 shots up a day this offseason. It was a reaction to the way the sophomore guard felt at the end of the 2022-23 season. Harris earned his way onto the court as a true freshman because of his dogged defensive mindset.
Offensively? The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Harris felt like a liability.
“Last year, teams were really helping off,” Harris said. “I wasn’t looking, really, to score. I wasn’t at a point to be on the floor except for the defensive side.”
It came to a head in the NCAA tournament against Arkansas. Harris went to the free-throw line with 3 minutes, 37 seconds, to play. Illinois trailed by nine, and a couple of easy points at the line could have shifted the first-round game’s momentum.
Miss.
Miss.
Arkansas won 63-53, Illinois’ season ended in the first weekend of the NCAA tournament again and Harris was full on doubting himself and his abilities heading into the offseason.
“I just wanted to fix it,” Harris said. “I felt like I was letting my team down on that end because I’m not helping them out.”
Then, assistant coach Chester Frazier set him right.
“I was down on myself, so I took a little mental checkout,” Harris said. “Talking to Coach Fraz was like a wake-up call. I got in here, in the gym, shooting my shots every day. No matter if I’m tired, no matter if I’m sore, I’m still getting my 1,000 reps a day.”
That it was Frazier who pulled Harris out of his funk isn’t a surprise. The former Illinois guard turned assistant coach recruited him out of St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio. Frazier, a two-time selection to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team, views that end of the court the same way Harris does.
“They didn’t know that I was going to be able to defend like that,” Harris said. “He’s seen that I can do that, so he’s held me to a higher standard on the defensive side. ... I see Coach Fraz as like a dad. I can lean on him. He’s got that same talk that my dad would talk to me. That’s very powerful.”
Harris’ teammates have seen a difference in him offensively this offseason. He is more aggressive with the ball in his hands and attacking the basket. More comfortable as a shooter, too.
“Last year, as a freshman, I know how it feels,” Illinois junior guard Luke Goode said. “It’s kind of timid. You don’t want to come in here and take a bunch of shots and try and do too much. This year, he’s got that confidence as a sophomore, in his second year, and he’s really getting downhill and playing good basketball.”
Harris is in the mix at point guard heading into the 2023-24 season, but it won’t be his primary role. Taking advantage of his quick-twitch athleticism by putting the ball in his hands and aiming him at the rim makes sense. At least this offseason.
That wasn’t in the game plan a year ago.
“It’s just adding a little bit of arsenal to his game and not having him be a point full time and having to think about everything that goes along with that,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s worked awfully hard since the end of last season. I think he went through the freshman lack of confidence. Unsure shooting it. Unsure at the free-throw line. I think all those are gone.”