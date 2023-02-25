CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. spent last Saturday at home in bed.
Would the Illinois guard have preferred to be in Bloomington, Ind., at least with his teammates if not on the court? Absolutely.
But he also understood not making the trip while in concussion protocol was the best move for the rest of his season.
So Shannon watched that game from his bedroom, recording videos to send to his teammates. Words of encouragement. Affirmation of the effort they gave against then-No. 14 Indiana team in a narrow 71-68 loss. A way to be with them while not actually with them.
Shannon was back in the thick of the action Thursday night at sold-out State Farm Center. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound senior was cleared to play against No. 21 Northwestern ahead of Illinois’ shootaround, with Coleman Hawkins getting the celebratory hug because he was in the room at the time. It was the culmination of checking off all the boxes in the concussion protocol.
“It went off of how I was feeling, and I was feeling good,” Shannon said. “I was doing the progressions of the protocol, and that was a part of it. Doing the workout (Wednesday), I felt pretty good. I was making shots and moving pretty well. I was just getting my rhythm back, and I felt pretty confident in playing.”
Shannon was locked into that rhythm and playing with real confidence Thursday night. Eventually.
His first-half performance was as lackluster as his teammates, and the first three-pointer he attempted came up way short.
But Shannon showed why he’s an All-Big Ten contender. Making all four of his three-pointers and scoring 24 of his team-high 26 points in the second half was the catalyst for Illinois to overcome its 18-point halftime deficit and rally for a 66-62 win against the Wildcats.
“That was UCLA Terrence,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. Shannon made 8 of 9 three-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points in the Illini’s 79-70 win against the Bruins on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.
“I had no idea what to expect,” Underwood continued. “I had no idea pregame if he was going to play. Everything in our protocol is about symptoms and reaction to movement and activity, and he was cleared. I usually don’t start guys who have been out for a week or longer, so he came off the bench. I thought his defense on (Northwestern guard Chase Audige) was every bit as good as his offense. He’s an all-league caliber player. He rose to that occasion, and we needed every point and every defensive effort.”
While Shannon did get hot from three-point range Thursday night — his most efficient performance since that game against UCLA — his ability to get to the rim caused equal amounts of havoc for the Northwestern defense. Shannon was aided by Illinois playing its small-ball lineup that opened up the floor for more dribble-drive opportunities, and layups and trips to the free throw line followed.
Northwestern coach Chris Collins said his team was ready for Shannon if he wound up cleared for the game. Being ready and being able to stop it, though, are two different items. Collins said Shannon’s combination of size and “quick twitch athleticism” was a problem.
“He’s just a great talent,” Collins said. “I mean, we were trying. We have a good defense. That was definitely a game plan to get on that left (hand), but sometimes, even when you know something is coming, it’s hard to stop.”
Shannon said it was sophomore guard Luke Goode and not one of the Illinois coaches who got on him about being more aggressive offensively.
“I got it all within the offense and just being the player I can be,” Shannon said. “It’s just us playing together and running our offense. When we do that, we’re pretty hard to beat.”
Shannon wound up playing 29 minutes Thursday night, including 18 of 20 in the second half. How he was used, Underwood said, was by feel. The Illinois coach simply couldn’t keep his scoring leader off the court after halftime. Illinois’ points per possession jumping from 0.613 to 1.424 from half to half was a direct result of Shannon’s influence on the offense.
“I think we have a 1.4 (offensive efficiency rating) in Big Ten play when the ball touches the paint,” Underwood said. “When it doesn’t, I think it’s 0.6. Terrence is a sneaky good facilitator and passer, but he’s also that guy who can draw fouls. He’s big and strong and gets that thing to the rim. That helps us a lot.”