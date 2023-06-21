CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team flip-flopped recruiting strategies this offseason compared to last, with twice as many transfers as incoming freshmen.
Not just any transfers, either.
The Illini were able to get old and quickly, as Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier — part of the penultimate class of players with a bonus COVID-19 season — took advantage of their extended eligibility.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood calls it “the biggest age discrepancy ever in sports.” Guerrier turned 24 last month. Domask just turned 23. For comparison’s sake, incoming Illini freshman Amani Hansberry won’t be 19 until October.
Those type of experienced, fifth-year transfers won’t be in as heavy a supply after next offseason. That’s when the final COVID class can use its bonus year of eligibility. Getting old — at least as quickly as Illinois managed in the last couple months — will be a bit more difficult moving forward.
But not impossible.
While the number of players in the transfer portal might not be quite as high starting in the run up to the 2025-26 season, the one-time transfer rule will keep that pool of players well-stocked.
High school recruiting, starting with the Class of 2025, though, might revert back closer to a “normal” level once what’s been an annual influx of extra fifth-year players is cut off.
“I don’t even know what normal is, but it will get us back to some sense of normal recruiting,” Underwood said.
Coaching staffs last week could start reaching out to Class of 2025 recruits directly.
Illinois hit up some players that already hold an offer — like Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) guard Jeremiah Fears, St. Ignatius guard Phoenix Gill, Kenwood wing Aleks Alston, La Lumiere (Ind.) guard Melvin Bell and Whitney Young wing Antonio Munoz.
The Illini also added to their recruiting board with an offer to one of the most productive sophomores in the country during the 2022-23 school year, in R-S Central (N.C.) forward Zymicah Wilkins. Vashon (Mo.) forward Nicholas Randall, Oak Hill Academy (Va.) guard Kaden Magwood and Highland (Va.) wing Nate Ament also got offers.
“We’re going to continually recruit high school kids,” Underwood said. “I still love the development piece. I love the academic component of seeing young people get their degree and stay in one place.
“We’re going to try to build this with high school kids — and the right ones — yet it’s a very viable market to go out and get talented guys in the portal. We’re going to keep all our options open.”
Utilizing both avenues of roster-building is the norm. Underwood’s preference might be high school recruits, but transfers can help round out an offseason when players are inevitably lost to the portal or the professional ranks.
“In most cases — not every case — freshman years are hard,” the Illinois coach said. “There’s so much new. We’ve made a system where it’s very easy for them to transfer. There’s no doubt we have to win games as a program and as coaches. We’re going to keep recruiting freshmen, and then we’re going to try and meet our needs the best way we can also through the portal.
“This year’s been evident. We’ve got a couple freshmen that I love — they’re going to be great players — yet we also had to go out (in the portal) and meet some needs specifically to help us win games.”