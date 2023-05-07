The Big Ten is far from settled for the 2023-24 season with teams still waiting on some crucial NBA draft decisions and rebuilding their rosters. So Illini beat writer Scott Richey’s Big Ten power rankings will obviously change during the course of the offseason, but here’s how he sees the conference as it currently stands:
1. Michigan State
Continuity in the 2022-23 season got Michigan State a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, but the deepest NCAA tournament run of any team in the conference. Tom Izzo will simply run it back next season with Tyson Walker and Malik Hall returning and Joey Hauser, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins likely doing the same after testing the NBA draft waters. Add in five-star freshmen Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears Jr., and the Spartans are the easy Big Ten favorites.
2. Purdue
Where the Boilermakers stack up in the Big Ten is dependent on a single factor. What will Zach Edey do? The reigning national player of the year is in the NBA draft but unlikely to be anything but a late second-round pick. If Purdue can get the name, image and likeness situation settled for its 7-foot-4 Canadian, the smart choice is another season in West Lafayette, Ind., where he’ll have a more experienced supporting cast in the 2023-24 season.
3. Ohio State
A young Ohio State team struggled mightily last winter. Especially after Zed Key was lost for the season with a left shoulder injury. But those freshmen, save for likely first-round pick Brice Sensabaugh, are back. A backcourt of Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. could be dangerous with a healthy Key, and the Buckeyes added some veteran help in Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle and Baylor transfer Dale Bonner.
4. Maryland
A 22-win season in Kevin Willard’s first at Maryland was a bit of a surprise. A level of success made possible in large part by the addition of transfer guard Jahmir Young, who returns for next season. While Hakim Hart transferred to Villanova, Donta Scott and Julian Reese also return alongside Young and freshmen guards DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jamie Kaiser should give the Terrapins’ backcourt a boost.
5. Rutgers
It would make sense for Clifford Omoruyi and Paul Mulcahy to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Rutgers for another season. For both parties. Those two returning with Cam Spencer, Aundre Hyatt and an eventually healthy Mawot Mag would give the Scarlet Knights the foundation for another NCAA tournament caliber team. Top-40 freshman Gavin Griffths and Massachusetts transfer Noah Fernandes would only add to it.
6. Illinois
Brad Underwood has added to the Illinois roster this offseason with an eye for building a versatile team that could complement the two to three spots he hasn’t yet officially filled. The Illini still need a point guard and could still get both Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins back from the pre-draft process. Those are the crucial pieces — someone to run the offense and someone to be a go-to offensive option — and to date, neither has been finalized.
7. Northwestern
Boo Buie and Chase Audige made up one of the more productive backcourts in college basketball last season. And while both are NBA draft early entrants, neither is projected to be selected, and the expectation is they’ll team up again in Evanston next season. That drastically changes the dynamic for Northwestern from another likely year of struggles to a real shot at the first back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in program history.
8. Wisconsin
Inconsistency — particularly once Big Ten play started — defined Wisconsin once the new year hit last season. The Badgers making the NIT semifinals, though, apparently gave Greg Gard all the reason he needed to not reshape his roster. St. John’s transfer AJ Storr and four-star freshman Gus Yalden are the main additions to a team that will mostly rely on Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl again this coming season.
9. Indiana
Time to find out how good a coach Mike Woodson truly. Everything ran through Trayce Jackson-Davis in Woodson’s first two seasons. He’s gone. So is star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino. The Hoosiers made some moves to address their frontcourt vacancy, adding Oregon’s Kel’el Ware and Ball State’s Payton Sparks, and Xavier Johnson is returning after injury issues last year. But replacing Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino will be a challenge.
10. Penn State
New coach Mike Rhoades’ best move was getting Ace Baldwin to follow him from VCU. Baldwin was the Atlantic-10 Player of the Year and A-10 Defensively Player of the Year last season, and while that move won’t put the Nittany Lions over the top by itself, Baldwin could be one of the best guards in the Big Ten. It’s one of six transfer moves Rhoades has made this offseason, including well-traveled center Qudus Wahab and intriguing shooter Leo O’Doyle.
11. Iowa
The Hawkeyes have had an All-American in each of the past four seasons. Pushing that streak to five, though, seems unlikely. Bringing back Tony Perkins, Patrick McCaffery and Payton Sandfort is important. So is bringing in All-Missouri Valley Conference forward Ben Krikke, who gives off real Filip Rebraca vibes. But none of those returning players has been “the guy” at Iowa before, and Krikke only did it for a single season on an 11-win Valparaiso team.
12. Michigan
The biggest name in the transfer portal this offseason was Hunter Dickinson simply for the rarity of an All-American making a move like that. Dickinson going to Kansas coupled with Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin leaving for the NBA as likely first-round picks puts Juwan Howard and the Wolverines in quite the pickle. North Carolina transfer Caleb Love becomes Michigan’s best player on a weird roster of mostly role player guards and wings.
13. Nebraska
Believe it or not, Fred Hoiberg went heavy in the transfer portal this offseason to rework another Nebraska roster. There are some returning players in the mix, likely including Keisei Tominaga following his NBA draft waters testing, but transfers will make up nearly half of the rotation. Rienk Mast (Bradley) and Josiah Allick (New Mexico) should help replace Derrick Walker, while Brice Williams (Charlotte) and Ahron Ulis (Iowa) address backcourt vacancies.
14. Minnesota
Dawson Garcia transferred to Minnesota ahead of the 2022-23 season to be closer to home after one-year stints at Marquette and North Carolina. Good thing basketball was secondary because Gophers coach Ben Johnson hasn’t really added much talent around him. Pepperdine transfer Mike Mitchell Jr. is a better guard than any Minnesota had last year, but the Gophers will basically be a three-man show with Garcia, Mitchell and Pharrel Payne.