CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' entry into the name, image and likeness space in 2021 was through the Illini Guardians. Two years of connecting with Illinois athletes to exploit NIL opportunities later, the volunteer organization will wind down its operations.
Illinois' Division of Intercollegiate Activities announced Thursday that ICON Collective will become the sole, preferred third-party entity supporting Illini athletes in NIL endeavors. ICON began operations earlier this year and initially worked alongside Illini Guardians in that space.
"NIL support remains tremendously important to an enriching student-athlete experience and to our success as a program," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in an official release. "We are grateful for the time and effort given by Illini Guardians during these first years of the NIL era. Their initiative at the outset was key to our emergence as an early leader on the NIL front. Now, DIA is excited to support ICON as it expands its breadth of operations and capabilities to further enhance opportunities for Illinois student-athletes in this space.
ICON was officially launched in March with Kathleen Knight operating as president and CEO and Jackie Szymoniak serving as COO. Both previously worked for the university and inside the DIA for several years.
"As a former Illinois student-athlete, I am most excited about promoting positive experiences for young people and connecting them with our community to accelerate the university's success," said Knight, who competed four years for the Illinois swimming and diving team. "I have spent the bulk of my professional career focused on building relationships within the Fighting Illini community, and I am confident that we are well-situated based on the strength and commitment of our people."
The shift to ICON as the sole NIL operator included a new membership program "ICON for Illini." The intent is to generate additional financial resources. Donors, in exchange, will have access to unique benefits and experiences. Those benefits increase in value and exclusivity commensurate with donation level. Contributions made at the Red Grange level and above will be able to be directed to any one of the 21 varsity sports.
Supporters can visit iconforillini.com/become-an-icon to review the new membership structure and benefits and sign up for the level that best suits their interests. Questions about ICON Collective, ICON for Illini, or general NIL-related inquiries can be directed to ADMIN@ILL-ICON.com.
Illini Guardians will end its subscription service and redirect its resources and support to ICON in furtherance of their shared mission.
"The most important aspects of this journey will continue," said Adam Fleischer, Co-Founder of Illini Guardians. "We are Illinois alums, so our goal has always been to support the university however we can. This was an exciting, important endeavor for all of us, and we are happy for ICON to take the baton and continue moving forward."