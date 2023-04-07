CHAMPAIGN — Illinois made its first move in the transfer portal this offseason with a commitment from former South Dakota guard Keaton Kutcher. The 6-foot-2 Kutcher, who will reportedly be a walk-on, announced his decision Friday evening on social media.
"Thank you South Dakota for all of the highs and lows in my first two years," Kutcher's note posted to Twitter read. "I have made friendships and memories that will last me a lifetime. Being here has made me into the person that I am today, and I will never forget my time at USD.
"With that being said, I am proud to announce that I will be attending the University of Illinois next year and continuing my playing career. Thank you to Coach (Brad) Underwood for this opportunity that I will be forever grateful for. I have tremendous belief and trust on what is happening at Illinois, and I am thankful to become a part of it. I can't wait to call Champaign my new home!"
Kutcher played sparingly in 25 games in two seasons at South Dakota. The Mount Vernon, Iowa, native appeared in 14 games this past season and averaged 2.5 points in 4.8 minutes per game. It was a reduced role from a year prior when Kutcher averaged 10.2 minutes in 11 games played.
Kutcher is the all-time scoring leader at Mount Vernon and finished his high school career ranked 10th in Iowa state history in three-pointers made. He shot 48.4 percent from beyond the arc in limited attempts in his two seasons at South Dakota.