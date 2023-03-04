MINNEAPOLIS — Makira Cook picked up right where she left off the night before at the Target Center.
The problem was the junior guard on the Illinois women’s basketball team didn’t have her supporting cast follow suit during the first half of Friday night’s Big Ten quarterfinal game against No. 5 Maryland.
The Terrapins used a dominant second quarter to establish a double-digit lead and maintained that gap the rest of the way, as third-seeded Maryland eliminated the sixth-seeded Illini from the Big Ten tournament with a 73-58 victory against Illinois on Friday night.
“Credit Maryland, they’re really, really good and they just cause so many problems with their length,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said. “We had some open shots and we didn’t hit them. Then, I thought in the first half, we didn’t take open shots, and that’s where I don’t care if you miss them, I just want our kids to take a shot if you’re open.
“We just didn’t have it (Friday night), and I think Maryland has a lot to do with that. They make everything that you do really, really hard and there were times that their size really affected us on everything that we did.”
Following a similar script to the regular-season game in College Park, Md., when Maryland (25-5) used a big third quarter to rally past Illinois (22-9) for an 82-71 win on Feb. 12, the Terrapins were powered by a 30-9 run in the final 12 minutes, 19 seconds, of the first half to surge ahead 41-25 at halftime.
Cook was 6 of 12 shooting the ball during the first half for 14 points, while the rest of her Illinois teammates went a collective 4 of 18 from the field.
Cook wasn’t able to continue that pace in the second half, though. The All-Big Ten First Team guard, who still produced a game-high 19 points, was 2 of 10 on her field-goal attempts in the final 20 minutes.
The Illini got as close as 11 points against Maryland twice in the second half. Genesis Bryant’s three-pointer cut the Illinois deficit to 41-30 with 8:46 to go in the third quarter and Kendall Bostic’s second-chance layup 46 seconds later again had the Illini trailing 43-32.
Illinois kept within striking distance with Cook’s fast-break running layup pulling the Illini within 60-46 to start the fourth quarter.
But the Terrapins responded and took their biggest lead at 73-52 on Brinae Alexander’s three-pointer with 4:48 left in regulation.
After shooting a season-best 59.6 percent from the field in a second-round win against Rutgers on Thursday night, Illinois shot 41 percent against Maryland. Bryant added 17 points after going 7 of 13 from the field, as Illini hit five three-pointers. That meant Illinois set a program record for the most made three-pointers in a single season with 225, one more than the previous record.
Bostic posted her 12th double-double of the season with 10 points and a game-high 16 rebounds in the loss.
Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers led Maryland with 14 points apiece, as the Terrapins will meet No. 2 seed Iowa in a Big Ten tournament semifinal on Saturday.
Illinois, meanwhile, will now have to wait until Selection Sunday on March 12 to learn its postseason fate, as the Illini look to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003.
“We talked about it at halftime,” Green said. “For us to take that next step in this league, these are the teams that we’re going to have to learn how to beat. We have to learn how to win against the upper echelon. Yeah, we’re way further ahead of schedule than we probably thought we’d be, but we have got to learn from this stuff and we have got to improve on it. This is a great experience for us. This is a learning experience. We had an unbelievable season and we’re going to play in postseason. Now is the time to learn from this game even into postseason play.”