CHAMPAIGN — Summer workouts have taken on a different style for the Illinois men’s basketball team this month at Ubben Basketball Complex.
The amount hasn’t changed — teams are limited to eight hours per week on the court and in the weight room — but how the Illini coaching staff makes use of those eight hours has.
It’s essentially a two-a-day approach. The roster is split in two, with half working on the court with coaches in the morning and the other half lifting with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. Both groups return in the afternoon and flip locations.
“I love our work ethic,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, adding Fletcher has been pleased with the effort in the weight room, too.
“We’ve kind of revamped, a little bit, our approach,” Underwood continued. “We’ve become extremely individualized — more so than we have (been before). We’re instilling a lot of very, very competitive things into practice.
“We’re getting them to compete a lot more, which, in turn, allows them to get to know each other playing 3-on-3 and playing a little more pick up that’s organized. It’s part of our workout, part of our time, so we can supervise that. We’re not just letting them come in at night, walk it up the court and call it pick up. I like that aspect of it.”
Summer workouts didn’t begin last week with a full roster on campus. They also didn’t begin with the available players being in what Underwood would describe as “great shape.”
Not yet, at least.
“And they shouldn’t be,” Underwood said. “They needed some time off, and they got that. Now, they’ve got to start working back into that aspect of it.”
That work will continue through the rest of June and into July, when Illinois can actually get on the court more. This summer’s foreign trip means 10 practices at home before heading to Spain.
Those practices will give Underwood and the Illinois assistants a better idea of what the 2023-24 season might become.
“You get an earlier glimpse of guys,” Underwood said. “They say everybody can look good in a workout and everybody can look good in a pick-up game. When you start coaching them, then it becomes maturity, IQ and feel and all those things kick in.”