CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team arrived in Indianapolis last March as a No. 14 seed in the 14-team Big Ten tournament.
The Illini’s season ended only three days into March.
Fast forward a year and the March prospects surrounding this Illinois team are vastly different. Under first-year coach Shauna Green, the Illini are the No. 6 seed for the Big Ten tournament that tipped off Wednesday afternoon at the Target Center in Minneapolis and have much higher aspirations for what March might hold in store for them.
Before Tuesday afternoon’s practice at Ubben Basketball Complex — after which the Illini departed for a chartered flight out of Willard Airport at the University of Illinois in Savoy to Minneapolis — Illini guards Jada Peebles and Adalia McKenzie both made it clear Illinois has plans to go on a deep run at the Big Ten tournament.
Beyond this week in Minneapolis, the Illini hope to celebrate the program’s return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003 on Selection Sunday, with the women’s selection show scheduled for a prime-time broadcast at 7 p.m. on March 12 on ESPN.
“If you’re not excited and ready to go now, then you might as well not even come in the gym,” Green said. “You shouldn’t even be playing college basketball because this is what it’s all about. This is what you dream about as a kid. You’re out in the driveway and you’re dreaming about March and hearing your name called in the NCAA tournament. Again, everyone is super excited. It’s the best time of the year for college basketball and for us to be in the mix and playing for something and have postseason chances, again, if you can’t get excited for this, then get out of here.”
Thinking back to last season’s last-place finish in the Big Ten, McKenzie admitted on Tuesday she “hated” every part of it. So much so that the Brooklyn Park, Minn., native has no desire to relive Illinois’ 7-20 season from when McKenzie was a freshman.
That the Illini (21-8) have flipped that record around this winter ahead of Thursday night’s second-round Big Ten tournament game against No. 11 seed Rutgers (12-19), which is set for an approximate 8 p.m. tip, isn’t lost on McKenzie.
“It’s a really good position to be in,” the Illini sophomore said. “Last year, no one thought about going far in the Big Ten tournament, but now, our goal is to win the tournament. Last year was hard, but I try not to think a lot about last year because of how good it is this year. So much positive vibes, great energy. The hard work is actually fun, so it’s really good.”
The wait to reach relevancy in the Big Ten and nationally has been an even longer one for Peebles, a senior from Raleigh, N.C., who is now in her fourth season with the Illini. The longest-tenured Illinois player endured an 11-19 season as a freshman and a 5-18 campaign as a sophomore before last season’s aforementioned last-place Big Ten finish, during which Illinois lost its final 11 games of the regular season.
Peebles said on Tuesday it’s been difficult to fully comprehend the Illini’s quick turnaround.
“Honestly, this whole season, really it hasn’t set in at all,” Peebles said. “Coming in my freshman year, that’s the change that we thought we were going to make from the beginning, but to see it now, just very grateful for it. Looking at stuff so differently now and having to just really switch our mindset. I’ve had a whole year to really do it, but since the beginning, I think we really set a tone and just from there, I’ve been trying to flip my mind and change how things are.”
Green, meanwhile, has been here before. The Illinois coach led Dayton to four NCAA tournament appearances in six seasons with the Flyers. But there are still aspects of this journey in year one in C-U that are new to the 43-year-old coach.
Like how the Big Ten is a multiple-bid NCAA tournament league.
At Dayton, the Flyers’ NCAA chances often came down to winning the A-10 tournament and claiming the league’s automatic NCAA bid. The fact Dayton lost last year’s A-10 title game to Massachusetts led to a tense seven days before Selection Sunday, as the Flyers waited around — and eventually landed — an at-large selection as one of the last teams into the field of 68.
This year, Green finds herself checking the NET rankings “like it’s the stock market.” There has been plenty of fluctuation where that is concerned for the Illini this past week, with Illinois dropping significantly in the NET after a 90-57 home loss to Nebraska on Feb. 22 only to recover some of those losses by closing out the regular season with Sunday’s 75-53 win at Rutgers.
The Illini found themselves projected as a No. 9 seed by ESPN’s Charlie Creme before arriving in Minneapolis. Creme still considers Illinois as one of his bubble teams.
NCAA.com’s Autumn Johnson and Eden Laase of Just Women’s Sports both had Illinois listed as a No. 8 seed in their latest bracket projections, while CBS Sports’ Connor Groel had the Illini on the No. 10 seed line for the NCAA tournament.
“It really is try to take it one game at a time. I think that this Thursday game is really important to us in terms of the NCAA tournament, so our goal is to go 1-0,” Green said. “From there, where we’re at in our program, to be completely honest, I just want in the NCAA tournament. ... I’m more concerned of getting in and we’ll figure everything else out, but the seeding, I don’t care. I just want to hear our name called.”