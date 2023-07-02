CHAMPAIGN — Emily Durr and Jenna Giacone are getting rewarded by a new NCAA rule that took effect on Saturday.
Durr and Giacone were both elevated to assistant-coaching positions on Shauna Green’s Illinois women’s basketball coaching staff. The Division I Council passed the rule this past January to allow men’s and women’s basketball programs to increase their assistant coaching staff sizes by up to two members.
These additional coaches can engage in on-court coaching activities but are not allowed to recruit off campus.
Durr and Giacone will serve in that capacity for the Illini. Durr will also remain as the director of recruiting operations, while Giacone holds onto her title as the director of scouting and player development, as well.
“I am very excited to utilize the new NCAA rule where we can have six on-court coaches with promoting Jenna and Emily,” Green said in a statement on Saturday, announcing the promotions of Durr and Giacone. “They are both very deserving to be in this role and I can’t wait to see the impact they make on our team with this new opportunity. They both have so much knowledge and energy to pour into our student-athletes.”
Durr and Giacone both followed Green from Dayton to C-U after Green took over as Illinois coach in March 2022. Durr, a Utica, N.Y., native, played at Iowa State from 2014-18 before spending two seasons as the head coach at Mohawk Valley (N.Y.) Community College. Durr worked for Green at Dayton during the 2021-22 season, then moved to Illinois.
Giacone, a Delmar N.Y., native, played six seasons for Green with the Flyers from 2016-2022 before entering into the coaching profession herself.
Green now has five on-court assistant coaches in Calamity McEntire, Britney Anderson, DeAntoine Beasley, Durr and Giacone. Anderson is the newcomer of that group after the former Stanford assistant under Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer left the Cardinal program to replace Ryan Gensler at Illinois. Gensler was hired on March 29 to lead the Akron women’s basketball program as a first-team head coach.
The Illini are fresh off a 22-10 season that saw Illinois return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades. Illinois returns its entire starting five from last season in senior guard Makira Cook, senior guard Genesis Bryant, junior guard Adalia McKenzie, junior forward Brynn Shoup-Hill and senior forward Kendall Bostic.
Key bench contributor Jada Peebles is also back for a fifth season, while Illinois added an important piece through the transfer portal this offseason: center Camille Hobby from North Carolina State.