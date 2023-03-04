CHAMPAIGN — Matthew Mayer and Terrence Shannon Jr. have slightly different views on what it might take for the Illinois men’s basketball to put together a tournament run (or two) this month.
Both know what it takes. Mayer won 101 games and a national championship playing four seasons at Baylor. Shannon was part of two NCAA tournament teams at Texas Tech with a Sweet 16 appearance last season for the Red Raiders.
Shannon sees Illinois at its best defending and playing hard. Getting loose balls. The kind of toughness Illini coach Brad Underwood demands from his team.
Mayer sees a tournament run coming with one simple change in how Illinois performs.
“I think if there was going to be a team that could do that, it would be us, because we’ve been shooting the ball terribly for a long time,” Mayer said. “If we just have a few games where we make some shots, I think we’re one of the most talented teams. We could make a deep run.”
Illinois (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) will likely need both that defensive edge and toughness and a higher level of shot-making to have the type of success in the NCAA tournament that’s proved elusive the past two seasons. The Illini will also probably need Mayer and Shannon operating at their peak … at the same time.
“We built this team with that in mind for March,” Underwood said. “I learned a valuable lesson early on when I was at (Kansas State). You better have somebody, when the game is on the line, who can go get a bucket. … Those guys can both do that. I like that aspect.”
Illinois got that from Mayer and Shannon in Thursday night’s 91-87 double-overtime home win against Michigan at State Farm Center. Mayer knocked down 4 of 11 three-pointers and scored a team-high 24 points. Shannon was relentless in attacking the basket and turned those efforts into a 21-point performance driven by 13 of 16 free-throw shooting.
Thursday was the first time Mayer and Shannon scored at least 20 points apiece in the same game. And while it was the 15th time the duo were both in double figures against a high-major opponent, which has generated a 10-5 record, their efforts against the Wolverines marked just the fifth time they at least hit their season scoring average at the same time.
“They both are really good ball players,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “I know Terrence Shannon. He’s from one of the best cities in the country, and that’s Chicago. I followed that young man and watched his growth. I watched (Mayer) win an NCAA title with Baylor. Illinois is very fortunate to have those two young guys who pose matchup problems for their opponent.”
Getting them to do so at the same time has been a season-long work in progress. Many times it’s been one or the other.
Like when Shannon put up 19 points at Maryland, but Mayer, still stuck in his early season struggles and battle getting his body right, was held to just two points. Or when Mayer had 17 points and Shannon was held to nine in the early January loss at Northwestern.
The tide has turned at least a little bit, however, in the last couple weeks. Mayer and Shannon combined for 38 points in the second half as Illinois erased an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Northwestern on Feb. 23. Thursday’s win against Michigan was more of the same, with Mayer and Shannon scoring 17 of Illinois’ 21 points in the overtime periods.
The Illini will need the same type of production from the duo on Sunday at Big Ten champion Purdue (25-5, 14-5). Illinois gets its first game with the fifth-ranked Boilermakers at 11:30 a.m. at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
A big game, again, by both Mayer and Shannon could give Illinois even more of a boost going into next week’s Big Ten tournament at the United Center in Chicago.
“Once me and Matt get going, it opens it up for other teammates,” Shannon said. “Our teammates know that me and Matt are primary scorers. We just run offense through us.”
“It just feels like taking turns,” Mayer added. “I had that five-point stretch in double overtime, and then I missed a couple shots. It’s just like, ‘Alright, it’s my turn to go stand in the corner and let Terrence go.’ It feels really good to not have a lot of weight on your shoulders.”