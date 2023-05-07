One week ago Sunday, coach Mike Small’s Illinois men’s golf team captured its eighth consecutive Big Ten championship, matching the tenth-best streak in the 127-year history of the nation’s oldest intercollegiate conference.
Illinois’ accomplishment was rewarded this past Wednesday when Small was recognized for a record 13th time as Coach of the Year and four of his athletes — fifth-year seniors Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tommy Kuhl, Matthis Besard and sophomore Jackson Buchanan — earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors.
The golf squad’s feat is the school’s third-longest streak, ranking behind only an 11-year streak by coach Charlie Pond’s men’s gymnastics program from 1950-60 and nine straight years of success by coach Craig Tiley’s tennis team from 1997-2005.
Eight straight titles, however, is less impressive when comparing it to the stretches that other Big Ten schools have compiled. At the top of the list are 25 consecutive titles by coach Dan Gable’s Iowa wrestling team (1974-1998), 20 in a row by Doc Counsilman’s Indiana Hoosier swimmers and divers (1961-1980) and 16 straight by Brian Eisner’s Michigan tennis squad (1968-83).
Illini men’s athletics’ longest title streaks
- 11: Gymnastics (1950-1960)
- 9: Tennis (1997-2005)
- 8: Golf (2015-2023)
- 7: Fencing (1911-1922)
- 5: Golf (2009-2013)
- 5: Wrestling (1924-1928)
- 5: Fencing (1929-1933)
- 5: Fencing (1950-1954)
- 4: Indoor track and field (1951-1954)
- 4: Outdoor track and field (1951-1954)
Big Ten men’s athletics’ longest title streaks
- 25: Iowa wrestling (1974-1998)
- 20: Indiana swimming and diving (1961-1980)
- 16: Michigan tennis (1968-1983)
- 14: Wisconsin cross-country (1999-2012)
- 11: Illinois gymnastics (1950-1960)
- 10: Michigan swimming and diving (1986-1995)
- 9: Ohio State tennis (2006-2014)
- 9: Illinois tennis (1997-2005)
- 9: Indiana soccer (1996-2004)
- 8: Wisconsin cross-country (1985-1992)
- 8: Wisconsin indoor track and field (2000-208)
- 8 – Ohio State swimming and diving (1949-1956)
- 8 – Illinois golf (2015-2023)
