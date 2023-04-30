Sign up for our daily Illini hoops newsletter here
One of University of Illinois men’s basketball’s Top 10 career scorers celebrates his 32nd birthday on Sunday.
Brandon Paul, Most Valuable Player of coach John Groce‘s 2012-13 Illini men’s basketball team and one of only two Illinois stars who reached career milestones of 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals, currently plays professionally for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany.
A third-team All-Big Ten pick as both a junior and as a senior, Paul was selected by the Chicago Tribune in 2009 as its Mr. Illinois Basketball. His Gurnee Warren Township High School team made it all the way to the sectional final, thanks in great part to Paul’s senior-year averages of 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 steals.
He debuted as an Illini freshman by scoring 22 points against SIU-Edwardsville, ultimately starting 14 of the 36 games that rookie year. Paul scored 20 points or more three times as a sophomore in the 2010-11 season.
His junior season included a memorable 43-point outburst against fifth-ranked Ohio State. Paul’s off-balance three-pointer with 43 seconds remaining gave Illinois a four-point lead that put the final nail in the Buckeye coffin.
Said Paul afterward: “After the first couple of threes, I just told myself that I was going to keep shooting.”
Then-Ohio State coach Thad Matta was impressed.
“I’ve seen (former Wisconsin guard) Jordan Taylor have one of those nights,” Matta said, “and I saw (former Purdue star) E’Twaun Moore have one of those nights, and then I saw this. Brandon made plays all night.”
As a senior at Illinois, he got starting assignments in all but one of UI’s 36 games, ranking third in Big Ten scoring with 16.6 points per game.
That performance earned him third-team All-Big Ten honors for a second consecutive season as well as his team’s MVP award.
Paul’s first few professional career saw stops included Russia (2013-14), the NBA Development League (2014-15), Spain (2015-16) and Turkey (2016-17). An impressive NBA Summer League effort landed him a 2017 NBA roster spot with the San Antonio Spurs. That season, Paul averaged nine minutes in 64 games but was released in July.
Since then, Paul has played in China, Greece, Australia, Spain and Germany.
