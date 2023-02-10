Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
LINCOLN, Neb. — The starters on the Illinois women’s basketball team have played a lot of minutes this season.
That’s become necessary for first-year Illini coach Shauna Green with bench production — at least from a scoring perspective — missing since the start of the new year.
It made what Illinois did during the second half of Thursday night’s 72-64 comeback win against Nebraska in front of 4,369 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena one of the Illini’s most impressive performances this season. It was Illinois’ first win in Lincoln since 2013.
With starting guard Genesis Bryant out since the first quarter with an injury, Jayla Oden delivered off the bench for Illinois. Oden produced 12 of the Illini’s 20 bench points, with the sophomore guard adding six rebounds.
“It really is (a satisfying win),” Green said. “Just No. 1 to win here against Nebraska and at their home place. Just the adversity we went through with Genesis going down (in the first quarter to an injury), people were ready to go. I thought people really stepped up. Jayla really rose to the moment. That’s what we have been talking about. I could not be more proud of these guys.”
After trailing 51-41 with 1 minute, 43 seconds left in the third quarter, Illinois (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten) responded.
In a big way.
Illinois used a 20-0 run between the third and fourth quarters to surge to a 61-51 advantage with just over five minutes left in regulation after Makira Cook drained a jump shot following a defensive steal from Adalia McKenzie on the other end of the floor.
“We were being aggressive,” Green said of the Illini’s third-quarter run. “We were playing with confidence. We were getting stops. We finally got into a rhythm and it was a team effort. I told them at halftime, ‘Gen’s out. She’s not coming back this game. This is your opportunity. We need everyone to be ready to play and ready to do your job.’ They listened.”
Cook scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-22 shooting from the field. McKenzie added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Kendall Bostic tallied her 10th double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Illini shot 51.6 percent from the field in the second half.
Nebraska (14-10, 6-7), which entered Thursday night’s Big Ten game making 8.3 three-pointers per game, was only 5 of 21 from beyond the arc in the loss.
Oden played 28 minutes against the Cornhuskers, her most since the Baltimore native played the same number of minutes on Nov. 16 in a 100-38 home win against McNeese State.
That was back when Oden was in the starting five. Oden started the Illini’s first 11 games before moving to the bench for the past two months with Bryant starting in Oden’s place.
“I knew that I had to be mentally locked in, prepared for what’s to come,” Oden said. The Illinois guard had scored a combined nine points in the previous seven games before Thursday night’s win at Nebraska. “It’s been a slow start for me this year, but I’m starting to feel like myself.”
The Illini wrap up their road trip against No. 8 Maryland (20-5, 11-3) at noon on Sunday in College Park, Md. The Terrapins rolled to a 79-54 win at Northwestern on Thursday night.