CHAMPAIGN — Britney Anderson learned from one of the best coaches in women's college basketball the last few seasons.
She's now bringing that expertise with her to Champaign.
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green filled out her coaching staff on Thursday, hiring Anderson away from Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. Anderson replaces Ryan Gensler, who took over as Akron's head women's basketball coach on March 29. It's Gensler's first head-coaching job.
"I am so excited to have Britney join our Illini family," Green said in a statement on Thursday announcing Anderson's hiring. "She brings elite experience to us as a recruiter, coach and relationship builder. She has coached some of the best players in the country and has won a national championship — that experience is invaluable. As we continue to build Illinois into a consistent top program in the country, there is no doubt that Britney will help us get there."
The Illini are fresh off the program's first trip to the NCAA tournament in two decades with Illinois compiling a 22-10 record in Green's first season as coach.
In the five weeks since the Illini's season ended with a 70-56 loss to Mississippi State in a First Four game of the NCAA tournament on March 15 in South Bend, Ind., Green has had to search for a new assistant after Gensler left and has also upgraded Illinois' 2023-24 roster with the addition of graduate transfer center Camille Hobby. Two Illini players — backup guard Jayla Oden and reserve center Liisa Taponen — both entered the transfer portal after last season ended, with Taponen announcing Tuesday she would be transferring to Akron.
Anderson had spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the Cardinal under VanDerveer, a five-time National Coach of the Year and three-time NCAA champion. Stanford cut down the nets as national champions in 2021 with Anderson on staff after defeating fellow Pac-12 school Arizona, 54-53, in the title game in San Antonio.
A 2007 Virginia Tech graduate, Anderson — a former standout player with the Hokies who helped lead the program to three NCAA tournament appearances, including averaging 10.2 points per game as a senior — also served an assistant coach at her alma mater for five seasons and has worked at Radford, as well, after joining the coaching ranks in 2013.
"I am extremely grateful to be able to work with Coach Green and become a part of the Illini family," Anderson said in a statement on Thursday. "Illinois is a special place with special people, and I look forward to continuing to build on last season's success."
Hiring Anderson is a big get for Green and also different from recent assistant coaching hires she's made as a head coach. Calamity McEntire, DeAntoine Beasley and Gensler — all three of whom were on Green's first Illini staff — all had previous experience coaching under Green at Dayton. Beasley and Gensler followed Green directly from Dayton to Illinois, while McEntire left Texas after one season working as an assistant coach for Vic Schaefer to reunite with Green in C-U.
"For me, hopefully I can have someone hired soon," Green told The News-Gazette in an interview last week when asked about the search for Gensler's replacement. "It's going well. I think we're a lot more attractive of a job right now than even before. For me, it's all about people who want to be here. I've just had people who believed in what we do and believed in I guess I would say me and what we're going to do as a staff and none of our success could be done without those assistant coaches and the staff. We'll find someone really, really good, no doubt about it."