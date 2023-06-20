CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team is still in the running to land the signature of Aaliyah Guyton.
Guyton announced her top-five college finalists on Monday night and Shauna Green’s Illini program was among them. Guyton included Illinois, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Nebraska as her top schools, but did not offer a timeline for when she planned to make a verbal commitment.
“It’s been a fun ride and I am thankful for all the coaches who have recruited me throughout this process,” Guyton tweeted Monday while announcing her top-five finalists.
Guyton, a 5-foot-7 guard at Peoria High School, is a No. 60 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz. The four-star recruit averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lions this past winter. Peoria finished third at the IHSA Class 3A state tournament in March, defeating Deerfield 86-67 in the third-place game at CEFCU Arena in Normal. The Lions posted a 29-4 record during the 2022-23 season.
Green made it clear that her expectation was to continue building the program around high school recruiting even with Illinois relying heavily on the transfer portal since Green’s arrival in C-U 15 months ago.
“I know we’re always going to continue to recruit high school, the right high school kids that fit what we do and we believe can help us compete for championships, but I also think now with the portal, you know, you can utilize it to fill gaps, to fill holes, to fill needs and that’s kind of our approach,” Green told The News-Gazette in April. “I don’t ever want to be all portal. I don’t want to be all every year we’re taking a grad transfer, which I also think that’s going to die down within the next few years because of COVID years are not going to be there anymore. But we’re always about fit and taking each individual player case by case.
“We’re always going to evaluate what we need, the situation, and then who we want to fill that and so more an individualized attack but definitely we’ll continue to recruit high school kids and develop them, because that’s what we’ve had success with.”
Green already has two verbal commitments for the Class of 2024 in Lincoln-Way East center Hayven Smith and Pickerington (Ohio) Central wing Berry Wallace.
Guyton, who plays on the AAU circuit for Mac Irvin Fire and visited the Illinois campus in the spring, is the daughter of former Indiana standout AJ Guyton.
Aaliyah Guyton also holds scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Wichita State, Missouri, Illinois-Chicago, DePaul, Oakland, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Bradley and Vanderbilt, among others.
Green signed two high school players as part of the 2023 Class with freshmen guards Cori Allen and Gretchen Dolan already on campus participating in offseason team workouts this month at Ubben Basketball Complex.
Illinois also added two players through the transfer portal this offseason: graduate center Camille Jackson from North Carolina State and sophomore forward Shay Bollin from Duke.