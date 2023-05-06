Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.