BARCELONA — Amani Hansberry posted a double-double to lead the way, and Illinois overcame an early deficit to turn Sunday's game against the Catalonia All-Stars into a 103-69 blowout victory. The win improves the Illini's record to 3-0 as they wrapped up their trip to Spain.
Hansberry was both the scoring and rebounding leader for Illinois in Sunday's victory. The freshman forward put up 19 points and 11 rebounds and was an efficient 9 of 13 from the field in the process. Fellow big man Dain Dainja came up one point shy of his own double-double with a nine-point, 11-rebound performance.
Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers chipped in 13 points apiece in the win. Justin Harmon also hit double figures with 11 points. Hawkins was a rebound shy of a double-double with nine.
Illinois trailed 23-19 after one quarter before rallying to take a seven-point lead into halftime. The Illini finished the deficit-to-blowout turn by outscoring Catalonia 54-27 in the second half.
Assistant coach Chester Frazier got the win during his turn leading the team. He played all 13 available players, with Marcus Domask (hamstring) and Keaton Kutcher (concussion) both receiving a third straight DNP.