From left: A busy offseason for Brad Underwood saw the Illini men’s basketball coach work with former Illini coaches Bill Self and Lon Kruger in raising funds for a Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on April 12, dole out hugs to Wendy Gill, wife of former Flyin’ Illini standout Kendall Gill, during Gill’s annual golf outing at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy on July 11, enjoy some relaxation and work on his golf game on the grounds of the Atkins Golf Club in Urbana as part of the Illini Rebounders golf outing on Aug. 16 and speak to various groups, including the Ladies Rebounders Luncheon at the I Hotel in Champaign on Oct. 17.