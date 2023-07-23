CHAMPAIGN — Jason Jakstys recruitment kicked up a notch this spring. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward picked up a couple of offers during his junior season at Yorkville, but it wasn't until April that more offers started pouring in.
Illinois was the lone high major team to get involved with a mid-June offer. Just more than a month Jakstys' recruitment is finished. The three-star Class of 2024 prospect committed to the Illini Sunday afternoon.
"We were cutting down on schools, and Illinois felt like the option," Jakstys said. "I had other great options, but we felt like it had everything we wanted. We felt like there was no point in waiting, so we decided to commit."
Other teams involved in Jakstys' recruitment included Illinois State, Indiana State, Pennsylvania, St. Thomas, Lehigh, Eastern Illinois, Boston, Yale, Loyola (Md.), Valparaiso and Drake.
Jakstys made two visits to Champaign in the last six months. He was on campus in January to see Illinois beat Wisconsin 79-69 and made a return trip last month to take in an Illini practice.
"One of the things I picked up on really quickly was just how competitive they are," Jakstys said about his June visit. "That was the most competitive I've seen a team be. They were just getting after it, and it was a simple scrimmage. I love that.
"They have a great coaching staff and great guys there. That's just something I'm going to want to be around every day."
Jakstys helped Yorkville post a 26-6 record in 2022-23. He averaged 11.5 points and eight rebounds, and the Foxes reached the Class 4A Pekin Regional finals before losing in the title game to Normal.
Sunday's decision from Jakstys gives Illinois two commitments in the Class of 2024. He'll be part of an Illini frontcourt that is also set to include four-star forward Morez Johnson Jr.
Illinois' 2024 recruiting class ranks sixth in the Big Ten and No. 17 nationally, per 247Sports. Rutgers leads the conference and boasts the No. 2 overall 2024 recruiting class in the country with five-star wing Ace Bailey on board along with four-star Peoria native Lathan Sommerville and four-star forward Bryce Dortch.