CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wasted little time in expressing its interest once Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon entered the transfer portal last week. Within a few hours of the Curie guard announcing he was leaving the Wolverines, he was tweeting about the Illini.
A week later Harmon committed, joining Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask as the newest members of the 2023-24 Illinois roster.
Harmon joins the Illini with one year of eligibility remaining. He spent his first two seasons at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan., before being recruited to Utah Valley by now former coach Mark Madsen. The nine-year pro and two-time NBA champion recently took the Cal job.
Harmon started 36 of 37 games for Utah Valley in 2022-23. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28.4 minutes per game. He shot 45 percent overall and 34 percent from three-point range. The latter is an improvement from his first season at Utah Valley when he shot 29.7 percent from deep.