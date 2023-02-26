COLUMBUS, Ohio — The next time Illinois steps on the basketball court the calendar will have flipped to March.
Two regular season games remain on the schedule. Home against Michigan. On the road at Purdue. Two last opportunities for Illinois to figure out exactly what kind of team it is.
Brad Underwood said his group knows what kind of team it wants to be. And how successful it can be.
Hitting that level on a consistent basis? A major work in progress, with Sunday’s 72-60 loss at Ohio State a clear example of a team that’s still trying to find the right combination of energy and effort and execution. The only revelation after losing by double figures to the 13th place team in the Big Ten that had lost nine straight games and 14 of its last 15 was that Illinois didn’t have nearly enough of any of it.
“We’ve got to find five guys right now who will play hard and execute,” Underwood said. “It’s not a time for guys to be in their feelings. It’s time to rally.”
Illinois was just three days removed from finding that level of energy and effort and execution to overcome an 18-point halftime deficit to knock off No. 21 Northwestern. There wasn’t a similar answer after falling behind by 12 by halftime in Columbus.
Mostly because the Illini couldn’t get enough stops. Ohio State shot 61 percent in the first half alone and didn’t cool off that much in the final 20 minutes. A lack of aggression and a rash of scouting report mistakes — particularly letting the Buckeyes’ guards get downhill to their dominant hand — wound up being too much to overcome.
"I think we didn’t have any bite on defense,” Coleman Hawkins said. The Illinois junior forward led the team with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. “We knew their play calls and what they were doing in certain actions, and we just didn’t guard it. When we get stops and get in transition, I think that’s when we're at our best. No bite on defense.”
Another slow start and another game without the requisite energy and effort to win at this point of the season seemed to confound Underwood and his players. None of them were able to pinpoint where it all went wrong against Ohio State.
That it was still going wrong with March right around the corner, though, was the staggering revelation.
“I honestly don’t know,” Hawkins said. “I don’t know. We had a chance to be a part of a regular season championship. We should have all been motivated by that, so I can't say it’s no motivation. I honestly don’t know. I couldn’t tell you. It’s just upsetting. I never want to lose. I just wish we had more energy coming out in the game.”
Underwood questioned whether his team was mentally or physically tired after playing four games in nine days before doubling down that another jam packed stretch in the Big Ten schedule wasn’t an excuse for Sunday’s loss. Hawkins waved away those specific concerns.
But there are concerns for this team.
“Just showing up every day and being every day guys,” freshman guard Ty Rodgers said was crucial to finding some consistency. “I don’t think that’s what we are right now.”
That statement alone might be the biggest indictment of where Illinois finds itself as March approaches. Underwood brought the idea of “every day guys” to Champaign when he was hired. It’s central to the makeup of the program, but still a notion and mindset that has to come from the players.
“I can’t go play for them,” Underwood said. “I can peel paint in the locker room if you’d like me to, but I can't go play for them. It’s got to be an internal deal. They’ve got to want to go do that.”
On that point, coach and players agreed. The motivation to play hard can’t come from Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff.
“We’ve got to hold ourselves accountable as far as getting in extra work, playing as hard as we can and playing hard in practice and not just getting by and getting through,” Hawkins said. “I thought we were going to clean things up, but I feel like we make the same mistakes when we lose. We’ll be good. We’ll clean a lot of stuff up before March. We’ll be good for March.”