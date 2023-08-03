Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team will practice one last time Thursday before taking a Peoria Charter bus to O’Hare International Airport on Friday for the first of two flights that will ultimately land the Illini in Spain for the start of their 10-day international trip.
Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth to Madrid.
Playing just three games in Spain — one apiece in Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona — will leave plenty of time together off the basketball court. It’s the first such trip for most of the Illinois roster. Quincy Guerrier went to Italy with Syracuse. Terrence Shannon Jr. visited the Bahamas with Texas Tech.
It’s the time away from basketball Shannon said was arguably most beneficial.
“You bond really well,” Shannon said after practice on Wednesday at the Ubben Basketball Complex. “We went snorkeling, and I can’t swim and I’m scared of water, but my teammates picked me up and took care of me. Team bonding is going to be the biggest thing. We’re going to bond a lot.”
The basketball piece has its value. The three games against a variety of Spanish professionals, of course, won’t be a true look at what Illinois might be during the 2023-24 season given the plans to play everyone and try as many different lineup combinations as possible. Ten full practices this month — a benefit of taking an international trip — is where the true value lies.
It’s a significant departure from what Illinois’ offseason looked like a year ago. A regular summer of eight-hour weeks for eight weeks probably wasn’t enough for what was almost an entirely new team. Newcomers essentially outnumbered returning players two-to-one.
The staggered arrival of players last summer didn’t help, either.
Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer was brought on board to play a serious role, but he didn’t make it to campus until early July. That he wasn’t healthy enough then to be a full participant was another challenge.
This summer has been different. Illinois still had those eight-hour weeks split between time on the court with the coaching staff and time in the weight room with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
But the 10 full practices — running two hours apiece — allowed for enhanced preparation ahead of the 2023-24 season.
“We’ve been able to install our offense and learn a lot of new things,” Illinois guard Luke Goode said. “Instead of throwing it all on in October and September, we already know it. It will make it a lot easier going into next year.”
Illinois didn’t have every player on campus when summer workouts began in earnest in early June. Guerrier and fellow transfer Justin Harmon were the last players to arrive after finishing out their academic responsibilities at Oregon and Utah Valley, respectively.
A full July with the entire team together made a difference.
“We’ve come together as a team, and I think we’re very connected,” Illinois guard Sencire Harris said. “Early summer was wonky a little bit, but we bounced back really good and we found our connection.”
That means this year’s team is considerably further along at this point of the offseason than last year’s version. Defense remains a focus for Brad Underwood, but the Illinois coaches have some of the offense installed. It’s more quick-hit options than the full offensive playbook, but that’s enough for three games in Spain.
“We really tried to dial up a lot of the fundamental things that will be the base for the season,” Underwood said. “We’ll play everybody over there. We’ll have some different lineups probably in every quarter. Some guys will play more in certain games than others. We’d love to go win them all and play great, but the biggest thing is learning a lot about ourselves while we’re over there.”
Part of the 10 practices were spent getting the team acclimated to the changes inherent in playing overseas. FIBA rules will be in effect. That means four 10-minute quarters, a 24-second shot clock, a slightly deeper three-point line and the ability to legally “goaltend” any ball once it hits the rim.
Underwood has liked practicing with a 24-second shot clock.
“That aspect of it has been really good for us,” he said. “Learning to play a little quicker, make better decisions in a quicker frame of time. ... It’s been very basic in terms of what we’ve taught. We’ve tried to be very good on the defensive side — very disciplined on that side. Offensively, we’re kind of a shell of ourselves in terms of what we’ll have offensively in terms of sets.”
As much as the 10 practices have helped, the three games in Spain will serve a singular, important purpose. All the competitiveness that has permeated every workout and practice at Ubben can be unleashed on somebody else.
“We’ve had very competitive practices,” Underwood said. “Our whole summer has been based around competition. We know this is a very competitive group. They handle competition in a mature way. Now, we get to see how they handle adversity against somebody else and how that evolves and grows.”