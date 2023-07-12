Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Justin Harmon’s mid-summer arrival in Champaign marked the end of Illinois’ roster reconstruction for the 2023-24 season.
The Chicago native and Utah Valley grad transfer was the third and final veteran newcomer to make it to campus.
And that’s it. Roster finalized. Full speed ahead — starting Tuesday, with the first of 10 practices ahead of next month’s trip to Spain — to the coming season.
Probably. Maybe. Ask again in December.
Brad Underwood is happy with the 12 scholarship players and three walk-ons on his roster. The Illinois coach wanted to get old this offseason and accomplished that goal.
The addition of Harmon, Marcus Domask and Quincy Guerrier through the transfer portal and another season from Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins after their NBA draft flirtations dramatically ratchets up the level of experience compared to a year ago.
But there’s still one open scholarship. There was intent to fill it.
Toledo point guard RayJ Dennis was a major target before ultimately landing at Baylor. Iowa State point guard Jeremiah Williams was actually committed — at least for 22 days — before reopening his recruitment.
An open scholarship, though, doesn’t worry Underwood. For one, he’s tabbed sophomore Ty Rodgers as the likely point guard. The Illinois coach also sees value in leaving a roster spot unfilled. At least when a season starts.
“We’ve added pieces at semester every year,” Underwood said.
Kind of. There were two midseason additions last season with Zacharie Perrin (if briefly) and Niccolo Moretti. The year before, it was Dain Dainja.
“It’s hard to play 13 guys,” Underwood continued. “You’re not going to do that. In a world where you’ve still got academic requirements and guys are going to transfer, keeping it at a really manageable number is important.”
Underwood likes the idea of a midseason addition as a complement to an offseason of one-time transfers and immediate eligibility. Think the Perrin and Moretti moves.
“It’s a great opportunity, because those young guys get to come in and practice with very little expectation of playing,” Underwood said. “They get a great feel for the culture and practices and what it’s about. We’ll take advantage of those opportunities if they’re there. If not, we’ve got availability in the spring.”
Illinois will have plenty of available scholarships come next spring. There’s the one that’s open now — call it the Morez Johnson Jr. scholarship, as the lone commit in the Class of 2024 — plus at least four scholarships that will come open after the 2023-24 season when Shannon, Domask, Guerrier and Harmon exhaust their eligibility. Potentially another if Hawkins opts not to use his COVID bonus year.
Underwood leaned in to getting old for the 2023-24 season and did so by going all in with transfers who had just one year left to play. It’s created a different dynamic in Champaign this offseason.
“We’ve got 23- and 24-year-olds,” Underwood said. “They’ve all been through a ton of battles. Experience allows you confidence, and it’s a different air. We had really good guys last year — I enjoyed coaching last year’s team — but the air is different with veterans.
“We look different. There’s a different physicality about us. We’ve got some guys who will be 24 years old, and they look different than an 18-year-old. It’s not so much culture in a bad way, but it’s culture in a more mature way.”