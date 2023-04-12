GIFFORD — Waiting on NBA draft decisions by Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins hasn’t kept Illinois from making moves in the transfer portal.
The Illini landed commitments from Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask and Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon on Monday and officially announced their addition to the 2023-24 roster Tuesday.
Those won’t be the only moves Brad Underwood and Co. make, either. Just how many more, of course, depends on what Shannon and Hawkins decide.
Hawkins has declared for the 2023 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Shannon hasn’t decided one way or the other with an April 23 early entrant deadline looming to make a choice about his future.
Until then, Underwood waits. With some patience that’s had to be developed as roster construction has evolved in the last several years and a purposeful approach to stop worrying about what’s not his to control.
“Those decisions aren’t mine to make,” Underwood said. “I have very little say. They know we love them and we want them here, yet you want what’s best for their future. Not just next year, but the next 5-10 years. We try to provide as much information as we can for those guys.
“You’ve got to give those guys enough freedom and enough information to see what that their opportunities are — what best suits them. In today’s world, (name, image and likeness) is a part of that from our side.”
Shannon and Hawkins have remained on campus in Champaign. Workouts have resumed at Ubben Basketball Complex. Their preparations for what’s next — another season with the Illini or the next step in their career — have picked back up after a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season.
Shannon’s commitment to that process whatever the end result hasn’t come as a surprise to Underwood.
“He’s in workouts every single day,” the Illinois coach said. “He’s working his tail off in the weight room. He’s working really, really hard on his game. … He’s been very diligent in his workouts and had a great offseason.”
Waiting on Shannon and Hawkins isn’t happening in a vacuum, though. The 2023-24 roster still has to be built after losing five scholarships players and two walk-ons to the transfer portal, and the addition of Domask and Harmon happened independently of the looming decisions by what would be the Illini’s top two returning players.
This week’s portal procurement was purposeful. Domask and Harmon bring both a wealth of college basketball experience with them to Champaign — a must have in Underwood’s preference of getting older — and versatile skill sets that can address some deficiencies from last season.
“Marcus is a guy that has versatility,” Underwood said. “He was involved in a lot of post-ups. You can put him in that situation. He’s an unbelievable passer, yet he’s a guy that can really, really shoot it. I think as he gets more reps from three he’ll become a high 30s, low 40s percent three-point shooter.
“Justin is just a grinder, man. He’s just gritty, tough. Plays in ball screens. Aggressive downhill guy. Can guard anybody on the court and takes a lot of pride in that. Both of them have the ability to play with the ball and make plays.”
The connecting thread between Domask and Harmon is their ability to elevate their teammates. Domask wasn’t SIU’s point guard, but he still led the Salukis in assists with nearly four per game. Harmon played off the ball more at Utah Valley but still had just shy of three assists per game.
Illinois’ inability to elevate one another during the 2022-23 season was a sticking point for Underwood. A low-assist team isn’t an Underwood team.
“We didn’t have guys deliver balls when guys were coming open off screens,” Underwood said. “Post entries were a problem. We just didn’t do some of the little things, and we’ve got to work on that. We’ve got to get better at it. It’s a priority for us looking for guys who have those abilities.”
That includes a portal point guard. It remains a position of need for Illinois as its roster reconstruction continue.
“We’ll still look for some frontcourt pieces, and then we’ll look for a point guard,” Underwood said. “We’ve got our eyes on guys. There’s a lot of factors int his today for a lot of different reasons. You’ve got to match those same reasons with what they want. We’ll keep grinding on those, and hopefully before long, we’ll have a few more.”