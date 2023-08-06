MADRID — Dain Dainja's double-double and Sencire Harris' strong second half helped Illinois rally past the Madrid All-Stars in the fourth quarter for an 84-73 victory Sunday in the first game of its trip to Spain. The Illini outscored Madrid 25-12 in the final quarter for the win.
Dainja led Illinois with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Harris chipped in 14 points on 6 of 14 shooting to go with five steals and three rebounds. Terrence Shannon Jr. was the third player in double figures with 12 points.
.@DDainja leads the Illini in scoring and rebounding, tallying a 16-point, 15-board double-double. @SencireH scores 14 - including 9 during the second-half comeback - with 5 steals, and @Sn1per_T finishes with 12 points. #Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/J26xV4ArE2— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 6, 2023
Twelve different Illini played in Sunday's game. Marcus Domask (hamstring) and Keaton Kutcher (concussion) were held out with injury. Domask could play during the trip depending on his recovery, but Kutcher will not play in the remaining two games. Walk-on guard Max Williams also received a DNP on Sunday.
Illinois' opener in Spain was not all that efficient. The Illini shot 32 of 74 from the field overall (43 percent), but were 3 of 25 (12 percent from three-point range). Additionally, Illinois shot 17 of 31 (55 percent) from the free throw line. The Illini also had 21 turnovers to go with just 10 assists on the 32 made shots.
Luke Goode was 2 of 6 from three-point range for Illinois. The junior guard finished with eight points and five rebounds. Harris made the team's only other three-pointer. Shannon missed all six he attempted, and Coleman Hawkins went 0 of 4.
Illinois will play next on Aug. 9 against Valencia. The finale of the the team's trip to Spain will be Aug. 13 against the Catalonia All-Stars.