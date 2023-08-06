Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.