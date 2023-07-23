The News-Gazette sports staff rates how the 19 athletic programs at the University of Illinois fared during the 2022-23 school year:
Men’s golf: A
Why an A: Did the season end with a national championship? No, that still remains elusive. But there wasn’t much more the Illini could have done to consider the season a success. Seven tournament victories, including another Big Ten championship, highlighted a wire-to-wire dominant season.
High point: Winning seven times in the course of a single season is impressive in its own right, but Illinois’ late February victory at the Southern Highlands Collegiate stands out above the rest. Mostly because the Illini beat out 10 eventual NCAA tournament teams in the process.
Low point: Match play at the NCAA championship proved to be Illinois’ undoing again this season. The format was adopted in 2009. Only Oklahoma State has reached the match-play quarterfinals more than the Illini’s eight times. But Illinois’ run ended there, again, in a 3-2 loss to Florida State.
Big Ten finish: First
Last year’s grade: A
Women’s basketball: A
Why an A: Because nobody saw it coming. There was hope after Shauna Green was hired as Illinois’ new coach. But a year one turnaround from 7-20 and what was beginning to look like a permanent spot in the Big Ten basement to 22-10 and an NCAA tournament appearance was shocking.
High point: It was a decidedly happy new year for Illinois following its Jan. 1 victory against No. 12 Iowa. Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, but Genesis Bryant’s career-high 24 points and three other Illini in double figures helped spur the upset.
Low point: Illinois only got blown out once — on Senior Night of all nights — with Nebraska leaving State Farm Center with a 90-57 victory. Fast forward a couple weeks, and it might have been the loss that pushed the Illini to the First Four.
Big Ten finish: Sixth
Last year’s grade: D-
Men’s gymnastics: A
Why an A: While the sport as a whole at the NCAA level is down to just 15 teams, Illinois still finished third at the NCAA championships with a pair of individual national title winners to boot. Not bad for a first-year coach.
High point: Ian Skirkey winning a second straight NCAA title in pommel horse and Ashton Anaya adding an NCAA title in still rings didn’t just push Illinois to a third-place team finish. It also marked the first time since 2012 the Illini had a pair of individual national champions.
Low point: The Big Ten is down to five men’s gymnastics teams after Iowa and Minnesota axed their programs after the 2021 season. Three individual champions at the conference meet — Skirkey (pommel horse), Anaya (still rings) and Connor McCool (floor exercise) — took at least a little sting out of finishing fourth as a team.
Big Ten finish: Fourth
Last year’s grade: B-
Women’s golf: A-
Why an A-: How perspective on a season can change with a single tournament. Illinois was in the midst of a tough spring — nothing better than a sixth-place finish at the Briar’s Creek Invitational in mid-March — when Crystal Wang went nuclear and carried the Illini to their first Big Ten title.
High point: Nothing will top Wang shooting a 9-under 62 on the final day of the Big Ten championship to help Illinois leapfrog a scuffling Ohio State team for the title.
Low point: Illinois probably wasn’t thinking a Big Ten championship was on the horizon when it placed 14th of 15 teams at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla., in late September. The Illini finished 27 shots off the lead.
Big Ten finish: First
Last year’s grade: C+
Football: B+
Why a B+: Two “What if?” games kept Illinois from its first Big Ten division title and a spot in the conference championship game. Flip the three-point loss at Indiana and two-point loss at Michigan, and the Illini might have found themselves in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
High point: Let’s just say Paul Chryst certainly wouldn’t consider it a high point. Illinois’ 34-10 victory at Wisconsin was both the Illini’s first against the Badgers since 2002 and the end of the Chryst era in Madison, Wis.
Low point: The regular season ended on a high note — thumping Northwestern 41-3 in Evanston — but three consecutive losses by 17 total points before that game ultimately dictated where Illinois fell in the Big Ten hierarchy. That two of those losses came in Champaign hurt.
Big Ten finish: Second, West
Last year’s grade: C
Women’s tennis: B
Why a B: It was incremental improvement in 2022-23 for Illinois. The same 8-3 Big Ten record as the season prior but with two more wins overall. Those 18 victories were the most since the Illini went 22-6 in 2017-18.
High point: Dropping the doubles point in a mid-April match at No. 21 Wisconsin put Illinois in comeback mode in the late-season Big Ten matchup. But rally, the Illini did. Josie Frazier ’s own comeback singles victory was the clincher for Illinois, which got its first top-25 win in four years.
Low point: Illinois only lost to two unranked teams during the course of the season. Both came at home — the Illini were just 5-5 at Atkins Tennis Center — and both happened in the second week of the season with Georgia Tech and Notre Dame getting the road wins.
Big Ten finish: Fourth
Last year’s grade: C+
Men’s tennis: B
Why a B: Everything was back to normal for Brad Dancer ’s program — mostly — after last year’s precipitous dropoff. The Illini finished the season with a 19-11 record, landed back in the top half of the Big Ten and qualified for the NCAA tournament.
High point: Dancer isn’t shy about scheduling as difficult a slate as possible for his team. Chances against ranked teams are in abundance. Beating No. 7 Georgia 4-2 in mid-February in Chicago wound up as the highest-profile win.
Low point: Ten of Illinois’ 11 losses this past season came against ranked opponents. The 11th was a 4-3 loss in early April at Northwestern. The loss, which was just the second in 26 matches against the Wildcats for Illini coach Brad Dancer, dropped Illinois out of the top 25.
Big Ten finish: Fourth
Last year’s grade: C
Men’s basketball: B-
Why a B-: Yes, Illinois posted a fourth straight 20-win season. Even made it back to the NCAA tournament for a third straight year (and what would have been a fourth if COVID-19 didn’t ruin everything in 2020). But early exits in the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament put a real damper on the season.
High point: Illinois vaulted into the national college basketball conversation in early December with its upset of then No. 2 Texas. Matthew Mayer put together his best performance of the season, Jayden Epps looked like he belonged as a freshman and Terrence Shannon Jr. took over late (a trend) to secure the overtime victory.
Low point: Take your pick from a disastrous final few weeks of December. Losing by 15 points at home to Penn State was certainly bad enough. But getting run off the court by Missouri in a 93-71 Braggin’ Rights blowout was the absolute nadir of a season full of highs and lows.
Big Ten finish: Seventh
Last year’s grade: A
Women’s track and field: C+
Why a C+: This is a rather heavily Olivia Howell-weighted grade, which is what happens when she wins a national title and picks up more All-American honors. From a team standpoint, there were flashes of improvement but not much ground was gained in the Big Ten.
High point: Howell beat Arkansas’ Lauren Gregory by 0.34 seconds to win the mile at the NCAA indoor championship. Her first-place finish alone was enough to get Illinois to 20th as a team — the program’s best placement since 2013.
Low point: Howell’s three-peat in the mile at the Big Ten indoor championship wasn’t enough to pull Illinois out of the Big Ten basement. Finishing 10th out of 13 teams was, as director of track, field and cross-country Petros Kyprianou said, “not what we hoped it to be.”
Big Ten finish: 10th (indoor); Eighth (outdoor)
Last year’s grade: D+
Softball: C
Why a C: Hopes were high heading into the season given how many players returned — most of the lineup, all of the pitchers — from a 34-win team in 2022. Living up to those expectations, though, proved rather difficult with a pitching staff that wasn’t quite as effective and a lineup that didn’t have quite as much pop.
High point: Illinois might have competed in the ACC this spring after going 3-1 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in February in Atlanta with another win against Pittsburgh in Houston at the end of the month. It was all part of a 23-11 nonconference slate for the Illini.
Low point: Does all of Big Ten play qualify? Illinois went 6-16 in conference games with a sweep of Michigan State at Eichelberger Field in April for its only series victory of the year. But it was just enough to make sure the Big Ten tournament didn’t happen in Urbana without the host team.
Big Ten finish: 12th
Last year’s grade: B
Volleyball: C
Why a C: Illinois finished the 2022 season with a .500 record — 15-15 overall with a 10-10 showing in Big Ten play. It’s the fewest wins for the Illini in a full season since the 2012 team went 14-16 and the second season without an NCAA tournament appearance in the Chris Tamas era.
High point: Opportunities to knock off ranked teams come in abundance playing in the Big Ten. Illinois managed just one last fall, beating No. 11 Penn State 3-1 in late October at Huff Hall behind a 24-kill performance from Raina Terry.
Low point: Any hopes of an at-large berth into the NCAA tournament were dashed when Illinois was swept by Northwestern in Evanston in the final match of the regular season. It was the eighth 3-0 loss for the Illini.
Big Ten finish: Seventh
Last year’s grade: B
Baseball: C
Why a C: Illinois’ lineup this spring wasn’t all that dissimilar from the group coach Dan Hartleb trotted out a year prior. There were several familiar faces in the rotation and bullpen, too. It wasn’t enough. The Illini went from 31-22 in 2022 to 25-27 this spring and were far less competitive in the Big Ten than last season.
High point: Things looked so promising in February. A series victory against then No. 18 Southern Miss — the only loss in an 11-inning effort — seemed to indicate favorable early momentum for Illinois in its nonconference slate.
Low point: Midweek games against nearby mid-major programs didn’t exactly go in Illinois’ favor this spring. Indiana State (an NCAA Super Regional team) beat the Illini twice. Illinois State split two games. And Eastern Illinois took back the mantle as the best team in east central Illinois.
Big Ten finish: Seventh
Last year’s grade: B-
Women’s gymnastics: C
Why a C: The Illini finished the year at .500 — 10-10 overall with a 4-5 record in Big Ten competition. Notable was a better record away from Huff Hall with an 8-6 mark in true road and neutral matchups than the 2-4 record at home.
High point: Illinois faced ranked opponents nine times during the 2022-23 season. Beating No. 20 Georgia as part of the Metroplex Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas, in mid-February was the Illini’s only ranked win. It was a narrow victory, too, with Illinois topping the Bulldogs by just .200 points.
Low point: Hopes were probably higher heading into NCAA regional action after finishing in the middle of the pack at the Big Ten championships, but Illinois missed out on a deeper postseason run finishing fourth of four teams in Norman, Okla., behind Kentucky, Alabama and Iowa.
Big Ten finish: Fifth
Last year’s grade: C+
Soccer: C
Why a C: The struggles of 2021 — particularly in Big Ten play — left nowhere to go but up for Illinois last fall. And the Illini did have more success, finishing the season with a 7-7-4 record. But the nagging issue that’s hampered Illinois for several seasons hasn’t changed. The Illini can’t continue to get outshot and outscored by their opponents.
High point: An early season road win at No. 17 Butler was the clear highlight of the 2022 season as the only ranked win of the year. Julia Eichenbaum’s goal in the 89th minute was all the Illini needed in the 1-0 victory.
Low point: Illinois entered the last month of the regular season with a 6-4-2 record but was unable to push that momentum through the bulk of Big Ten play. One win in the final month was matched with three losses and two ties.
Big Ten finish: 10th
Last year’s grade: D+
Wrestling: C
Why a C: Lucas Byrd and Zac Braunagel reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships, but Illinois saw its 30-year All-American streak — the fourth longest in the country — snapped when both lost in that round. Add an eighth-place finish in the Big Ten regular season and a 10th-place showing at the Big Ten championship, and it was another tough season on the mat.
High point: Illinois started off Big Ten dual action on a high note in early January with an 18-17 victory against No. 13 Wisconsin at State Farm Center. Sophomore Danny Pucino’s pinfall victory in 5 minutes, 40 seconds, at 141 pounds was the clincher.
Low point: The Illini were competitive all winter, including a six-point loss to No. 2 Iowa and an eight-point loss to No. 3 Iowa State. Their trip to Minneapolis was the outlier, with No. 11 Minnesota picking up an easy 24-9 victory. That included three major decisions for the Gophers.
Big Ten finish: Eighth
Last year’s grade: C-
Men’s cross-country: C
Why a C: Illinois’ mid-September victory at the John McNichols XC Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind., was its only win of the season, but the Illini were never worse than fourth during the regular season.
High point: Three Illinois runners placed in the top eight — led by Collin Yandel in third with a personal best time of 24 minutes, 31 seconds, in the eight-kilometer race — to come out on top in the 19-team race hosted by Indiana State.
Low point: While the Illini never finished worse than fourth in the regular season, that included being fourth of four at their own Illini Open to close out that part of the schedule. Illinois wound up 69 points behind first-place Wisconsin.
Big Ten finish: Sixth
Last year’s grade: C
Women’s cross-country: C-
Why a C-: Illinois was in the midst of a fairly successful run through the first month of the season placing first or second in every regular season meet. But the Illini slid come Big Ten championship time into the bottom third of the conference and didn’t advance out of the NCAA regional.
High point: Olivia Howell won the individual title at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Mo., in late September, three of her teammates also posted top-15 finishes and the Illinois claimed a second straight team title to start the season.
Low point: Sliding three spots from sixth in 2021 to ninth in 2022 at the Big Ten championship was likely not the follow-up Illinois wanted after two wins and two runner-up finishes in the regular season. Emma Milburn (12th) was the only Illini runner in the top 20.
Big Ten finish: Ninth
Last year’s grade: C
Swimming and diving: D+
Why a D+: Illinois actually tacked on one more win than it had a year ago, but the end-of-the-year results were the same as they’ve been. The Illini were last at the Big Ten championship through the second and third day of competition before finishing in 11th place (of 12) again.
High point: Regular-season Big Ten wins were in short supply this past season. Illinois managed just one, beating Iowa 216-137 in Iowa City, Iowa, in mid-January. The Illini got a podium sweep in the 50-meter freestyle with Laurel Bludgen, Isabelle Guerra and Lily Olson going 1-2-3.
Low point: Northwestern handed Illinois its most lopsided loss of the season in late October. The Wildcats won all 16 events and posted a 203-92 victory.
Big Ten finish: 11th
Last year’s grade: D+
Men’s track and field: D
Why a D: The rebuild is still a work in progress for Kyprianou on the men’s side as much as the women’s. Year one had some individual successes — three athletes reached the NCAA championship — but team success was fleeting.
High point: Jason Thormo, Kashief King, Tadeas Placek and Robert Williams didn’t just team up to win the 1,600-meter relay title at the Big Ten indoor championship. The Illinois quartet also set a school record with a winning time of 3 minutes, 6.24 seconds.
Low point: The relay victory — a first in the 1,600-meter relay for the Illini since 2015 — didn’t do much for Illinois in the team standings at the Big Ten indoor championship. Illinois’ last-place finish indoors and ninth-place finish outdoors gives the program an average finish in both events at 10th the last five years both were held.
Big Ten finish: 11th (indoor); Ninth (outdoor)
Last year’s grade: D