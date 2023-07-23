Top male athletes
1. Devon Witherspoon, football. Witherspoon emerged as the top cornerback in the Big Ten — and arguably the country despite the Jim Thorpe Award outcome — before being selected No. 5 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL draft.
2. Ian Skirkey, gymnastics. Skirkey couldn’t have done much more in his final season with the Illini. The Pepperell, Mass., native won his first Big Ten title in pommel horse and then his second NCAA title in the same event two weeks later.
3. Adrien Dumont de Chassart, golf. Dumont de Chassart won just once during his fifth season at Illinois — fittingly at the first tournament at the newly-renovated Atkins Golf Club — but never finished outside the top 16 in any of his 13 starts.
4. Ashton Anaya, gymnastics. Anaya kept up Illinois’ still rings dominance this spring. The Illini sophomore won his second straight Big Ten title in the event and pushed his success even further with his first NCAA title.
5. Chase Brown, football. Brown’s 328 carries for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns made him both one of the most heavily utilized running backs — and most productive — in the country last fall.
6. Tommy Kuhl, golf. Kuhl gave Illinois a pair of GCAA PING All-Americans, as the Morton native had seven top-five finishes in his final season with the Illini. Kuhl capped his college career with a tie for seventh at the NCAA Championships.
7. Terrence Shannon Jr., basketball. Shannon took advantage of going from one of the guys at Texas Tech to the guy at Illinois in the 2022-23 season. The First-Team All-Big Ten guard led the Illini in scoring and averaged 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
8. Lucas Byrd, wrestling. Byrd posted a career-high 30 wins in 2023 — with a perfect 8-0 record in Big Ten duals — and qualified for his third straight NCAA Championships in the process.
9. Karlis Ozolins, tennis. Ozolins occupied one of the top two spots in Illinois’ singles rotation the entire spring and posted four top-100 victories. He was at his best in doubles, though, reaching the NCAA championship quarterfinals and earning All-American honors.
10. Hunter Heck, tennis. Heck was the other half of Illinois’ All-American doubles team with Ozolins. The St. Paul, Minn., native won 22 matches in both singles and doubles action in the fall and spring combined.
Top female athletes
1. Olivia Howell, track and field/cross-country. Howell doubled up on First Team All-American honors after winning the mile at the NCAA indoor championship and placing eighth in the 1,500 at the NCAA outdoor championship.
2. Crystal Wang, golf. Wang outdueled teammate Isabel Sy in the final round of the Big Ten championship, using a 9-under 62 to run away with the individual conference title and lead Illinois to its first Big Ten team title.
3. Makira Cook, basketball. Cook’s move from Dayton was as successful as Illinois coach Shauna Green’s (because she had Cook). The 5-foot-6 guard was a First Team All-Big Ten and AP All-American honorable-mention selection and put up 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
4. Megan Heuser, tennis. Heuser was just as good in singles action as doubles play this season, posting a combined record of 45-20 between the fall and spring slates. She went 27-11 in doubles and earned All-American honors after reaching the NCAA championship quarterfinals.
5. Kate Duong, tennis. Duong rounded out Illinois’ All-American doubles duo with Heuser. The Cupertino, Calif., native and her teammate went 26-6 together and climbed as high as No. 7 in the ITA doubles rankings before finishing with a No. 17 ranking.
6. Raina Terry, volleyball. Terry turned into a First-Team All-Big Ten outside hitter in her third season with the Illini. She led the team with 444 kills and had 20-plus kills in four different matches.
7. Mia Takekawa, gymnastics. Takekawa added a third First-Team All-Big Ten honor to her career haul at Illinois. A second Big Ten title — this one on uneven bars — was the highlight of her season.
8. Kelly Ryono, softball. Ryono was a bright spot in a tough 2023 season for Illinois, with the outfielder/designated player earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors after leading the Illini in hits, runs, total bases, RBI, walks and home runs.
9. Genesis Bryant, basketball. Bryant was another transfer portal steal for Illinois this past season. The former North Carolina State guard had a career year, setting career highs in scoring (15.2 points), assists (3.6) and rebounding (3.2) en route to earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors.
10. Tori Thomas, track and field. Thomas got to No. 2 all-time in program history with a pole vault clearance at 14 feet, 31/2 inches that gave her a runner-up finish at the Big Ten outdoor championships and Second-Team All-Big Ten honors.
Top freshmen
1. Gabe Jacas, football. Jacas showed up in Champaign looking like he could compete in the Big Ten as a 6-foot-3, 265-pound edge rusher. Then he proved it with 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and four sacks to earn Freshman All-American honors.
2. Liv Dorshorst, women’s swimming and diving. Dorshorst broke a pair of records in her debut season with the Illini, vaulting to the top of the record book in both the 1,000-meter freestyle and 1,650-meter freestyle.
3. Olivia Campbell, women’s track and field. Campbell got her name in the Illinois record book — at the top, no less — with a hammer throw effort of 198 feet, 8 inches at the Gary Wieneke Memorial. She also holds the No. 2 program mark in the weight throw.
4. Jayden Epps, men’s basketball. Epps was thrust into point guard duties after fellow freshman Skyy Clark left the team in January. He might have been a work in progress as a facilitator, but he finished the year tied for fourth on the in scoring at 9.5 points per game.
5. Sydney Mallott, softball. Mallott spent time at catcher, first base and designated player in her debut season and started 45 times in 48 games. The Liberty, Mo., native hit .271 with five home runs and 23 RBI.
6. Matthew Bailey, football. Bailey played in all 13 games as a freshman after arriving as one of the last — and mostly unheralded — additions to Illinois’ 2022 recruiting class. The Moline native wound up finishing eighth in the Big Ten with three interceptions.
7. Viktor Morozov, men’s track and field. Morozov won several triple jump event titles during his debut season at Illinois. The Kohtla Jarve, Estonia, native also made the podium three times at the Big Ten championships (triple jump indoors; long jump and triple jump outdoors).
8. Violeta Martinez, women’s tennis. Martinez bounced back after an injury kept her out during the fall season to go 8-4 in singles and 12-7 in doubles play in the spring. She was a perfect 3-0 in Big Ten singles action.
9. Connor Micklos, men’s gymnastics. Micklos got some immediate experience by competing in 11 meets in both pommel horse and parallel bars as a freshman. His best effort was a 14.000 on pommel horse in a win against No. 6 Penn State.
10. Kadyn Fitzgibbon, women’s gymnastics. Fitzgibbon made her Illinois debut in the third weekend of the season and wound up competing in vault and floor exercise in 10 total meets. She scored a career high 9.925 on floor in the three-team meet against Kentucky and Illinois State.
Top area athletes
1. Caleb Griffin, football. Griffin had to wait his turn behind Chase McLaughlin and James McCourt but emerged as Illinois’ starting kicker last fall. A midseason injury sidelined the Danville native three games, but he finished 14 of 19 on field goals and made all 32 of his extra point attempts.
2. Julian Pearl, football. Pearl started for a second straight season last fall, and his efforts at left tackle helped a semi-rebuilt Illinois offensive line wind up semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award. The Danville graduate has 27 career starts heading into his sixth season.
3. Rylee Hinton, volleyball. Hinton, healthy again after a knee injury essentially cost her the entire 2021 season, was back in the Illinois rotation last fall. The Champaign Central graduate finished her senior season with a career-high 118 kills and led the Big Ten with a .462 hitting percentage.
4. Daniel Mboyo, men’s track and field. Mboyo built off a solid indoor season, including an eighth-place finish in the long jump at the Big Ten championships, with an equally impressive outdoor season. The Urbana graduate won the long jump twice in separate home meets.
5. CJ Shoaf, men’s track and field. The Mahomet-Seymour graduate turned some indoor success, a high jump win at the Illini Challenge and a 10th-place finish at the Big Ten championship, into higher heights outdoors. His mark of 6 feet, 103/4 inches at the Gary Wieneke Memorial stands as the eighth-best in program history.
6. Kenli Nettles, women’s track and field. Nettles competed in the pentathlon during the indoor season, placing 11th at the Big Ten championship, before going high jump heavy outdoors. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond star won the high jump at the Mt. SAC Relays after setting a personal best earlier in the spring.
7. Hannah Hong, women’s swimming and diving. Hong returned home in 2022-23 after one season at Illinois-Chicago, where she missed her freshman year with an injury. The former Centennial diver set both of her personal bests for 1-meter and 3-meter at the ARC Pool in early January against Purdue.
8. Hunter Hendershot, men’s track and field. Hendershot set a pair of personal bests during his redshirt sophomore season in the hammer throw and shot. The Mahomet-Seymour graduate’s best finish was as runner-up in the shot put at the Gary Wieneke Memorial.
9. Lizzie Gile, women’s swimming and diving. Gile was still setting new personal bests as a senior for the Illini. The Centennial graduate clocked new career top times in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley.
10. Daniel Renshaw, wrestling. Renshaw was the only former area standout to wrestle this past season with Luke Luffman redshirting and Justin Cardani out with an injury. The heavyweight out of Mahomet-Seymour finished 4-5 with two pinfall victories.
Top transfers
1. Makira Cook, women’s basketball. Cook put up 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a sophomore at Dayton in the 2021-22 season playing for Shauna Green. Illinois simply reaped the benefits of her continued growth after she followed Green to Champaign.
2. Terrence Shannon Jr., men’s basketball. Michigan’s loss (much to Hunter Dickinson’s consternation) was Illinois’ gain. The Illini benefited from Shannon’s relationship with assistant coach Tim Anderson and offered the go-to role he didn’t have at Texas Tech.
3. Matthis Besard, men’s golf. Besard himself will admit his game wasn’t where it needed to be to wind up at Illinois to start his college golf career. But it’s where the standout Belgian wanted to be, and he wound up a First-Team All-Big Ten pick after leaving SIU for one year with the Illini.
4. Tommy Devito, football. The swagger levels at the Smith Center peaked once Devito arrived in Champaign following four seasons at Syracuse. The on-field results were pretty good, too, with Devito passing for 2,650 yards, 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
5. Genesis Bryant, women’s basketball. Green wasn’t able to land Bryant in the recruiting process the first time around, with the 5-6 guard picking North Carolina State over Dayton. That relationship still mattered, though, and eventually got Bryant to Illinois.
6. Edmond Ruth, wrestling. The former Lehigh wrestler made the most of his official Illinois debut in the 2022-23 season. Ruth, whose older brother Ed is an Illini assistant, went 30-8 and qualified for the NCAA championship at 174 pounds.
7. Drake Westcott, baseball. Two seasons at Louisville didn’t provide much opportunity for Westcott. Just one start in 12 games. The Edwardsville native returned “home” and hit .291 with a team-high 18 home runs in his first season with the Illini.
8. Isaiah Adams, football. The COVID-19 pandemic left Adams with few college football options coming out of Canada. After spending two seasons at Garden City C.C. in Kansas, Adams wound up an integral member of an Illini offensive line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award.
9. Matthew Mayer, men’s basketball. The end of Mayer’s single season at Illinois was a struggle, as he went 1 of 20 from three-point range in the Illini’s final three games (all losses). But the Baylor transfer was still the No. 2 scorer on the team and helped Illinois win its biggest game of the year against Texas in New York City.
10. Kayla Burbage, volleyball. Burbage left Missouri because she wanted to move from middle blocker to opposite. She got that opportunity at Illinois and made 23 starts in 30 matches last fall. Burbage hit double-digit kills nine times and had 192 for the year.
Most improved
1. Connor McCool, men’s gymnastics. McCool maxed out his senior season at Illinois as the individual Big Ten champion in floor exercise. The Wildwood, Mo., native was also named CGA Specialist of the Year and earned a pair of All-American honors.
2. Jackson Buchanan, men’s golf. Buchanan became a constant in the Illinois lineup at the end of his freshman season and followed that up with the oft-discussed sophomore breakout. He earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors and was named an All-American after finishing second at the NCAA championship.
3. Isaiah Williams, football. Williams nearly doubled his total number of catches from the year prior when he hauled in 82 passes for 715 yards and five touchdowns last fall. All three were tops in the Illini passing game.
4. Brooke Mosher, volleyball. Mosher redshirted in 2021 behind Diana Brown and was still behind the veteran setter on the depth chart in 2022 with Brown using her bonus year. Mosher still wound up playing in 30 matches at opposite and outside hitter and put up 228 kills and 211 digs for the year.
5. Coleman Hawkins, men’s basketball. Hawkins still has room to grow — to fully tap into his long discussed versatility — but the 6-foot-10 forward was a steady presence in the Illinois lineup throughout the 2022-23 season. A steady presence that also increased his scoring and rebounding, assists and blocked shot totals in year three with the Illini.
6. Kendall Smith, football. Smith spent the bulk of his first five seasons at Illinois, which included a move from wide receiver to safety, playing special teams. Even entered the portal after the 2021 season. But he opted to return, wound up a starter and finished his sixth year with 39 tackles, five interceptions and five pass breakups.
7. Caroline Barnes, volleyball. Barnes worked her way into the Illinois rotation as a freshman in 2021 but made a big move in 2022 to starting libero. The Naperville native led the Illini with 375 digs — hitting double figures in 12 of 30 matches — to go with 120 assists and 20 aces.
8. Dylan Connell, wrestling. Connell got some experience as a true freshman in 2021-22, but it all came from wrestling unattached. In the lineup for real as a redshirt freshman this postseason, the former three-time IHSA state champ went 18-18 overall with a 4-4 record in Big Ten duals.
9. Pat Bryant, football. Williams wasn’t the only Illinois receiver to put together a strong season. Bryant played sparingly in 2021 as a true freshman and appeared in just four games to save his redshirt. A starter for all of 2022, he caught 34 passes for 453 yards and two touchdowns.
10. Julia Cili, soccer. Cili wound up Illinois’ team MVP after becoming the full-time starting goalkeeper in 2022. She had four clean sheets during the season, and her 99 total saves and 5.5 saves per match led the Big Ten.
All-interview
1. Alex Palczewski, football. Few players drew as many laughs as Palczewski. The veteran Illinois offensive lineman balanced self-deprecation, a sharp wit and real passion for his team and teammates with the occasional interjected, but well-timed, profanity.
2. Kendall Bostic, women’s basketball. Bostic brought an honest approach to her media opportunities. Sometimes brutally honest, including a frank discussion of her leg injury after it hampered her in Illinois’ NCAA tournament loss.
3. Diana Brown, volleyball. It’s tradition. Illinois’ starting setter has been a more-than-capable team spokesperson. Brown certainly fit the mold and mixed passion, honesty and humor into her interviews.
4. Isaiah Williams, football. Williams spent his Big Ten media days appearance willing to dive deep into the doubts he had about himself and his ability early in his Illinois career. He was just as open in other venues.
5. Keith Randolph Jr., football. Randolph could hold his own in the “drawing laughs” competition with Palczewski. One-half of the Law Firm, Randolph is always aware of where the cameras are located.
6. Coleman Hawkins, men’s basketball. Hawkins biggest strength off the court? He says what he means. The Illinois forward wasn’t shy about discussing the team dynamic last season as he tried to find his way as a leader.
7. Genesis Bryant, women’s basketball. Bryant’s limited role for two seasons at North Carolina State likely didn’t generate many interview opportunities. Those folks missed out. The Illinois guard is a polished public speaker.
8. Matthew Mayer, men’s basketball. Nobody would have known Mayer missed a late-season practice with self-diagnosed caffeine poisoning had he not volunteered that information.
9. Tommy Kuhl, men’s golf. Kuhl had the opportunity in his fifth and final season at Illinois to reflect on how hard he’d come in his career, and the Illini All-American didn’t shy away from the fact he had a lot of room to grow as a golfer and young adult in his time in Champaign.
10. Addy Jarvis, softball. Jarvis was open and honest regardless of the situation, as she ably stepped to the plate (metaphorically, of course, pitchers don’t bat) after both an Illini win and a season-ending loss in the Big Ten tournament.
Top recruits
1. Sophia Beckmon, women’s track and field. Beckmon is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country and certainly earned her way to that spot. The Oregon native came within an inch of tying the prep long jump national record in April with a mark of 22 feet, 4 inches.
2. Vahe Petrosyan, men’s gymnastics. Petrosyan will arrive in Champaign as a four-time junior all-around national champion having won from 2017-19 and again in 2021. He also helped Team USA win gold at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships and 2021 Junior Pan American Games.
3. Max Herendeen, men’s golf. Herendeen, the 2022 Junior PGA Champion, is the No. 12 ranked prospect in the Class of 2023 and No. 23 overall prospect in the American Junior Golf Association rankings.
4. Iliana Triantafillou, women’s track and field. Triantafillou competes internationally for Greece, was the Europe U18 champion in pole vault in 2022 and currently ranks just outside the top 100 in the world.
5. Kannon Webster, wrestling. Webster ended his high school career at Washington with a 144-2 record and as a three-time IHSA state champion. The Toulon native recently won gold at the U20 Pan American Championships with three straight technical fall victories without allowing a single point.
6. Alice Xu, women’s tennis. Xu is ranked as a five-star recruit and peaked at No. 19 before settling into the 30s in the Class of 2023. She’s been the top-ranked player in Virginia and the mid-Atlantic for five straight years.
7. Mya Archibald, soccer. Archibald has earned 16 caps playing internationally for Canada at the U17 level. The defender out of Nova Scotia played in the 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup and helped Canada win bronze at the 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship.
8. Amani Hansberry, men’s basketball. Hansberry dominated as a senior at Mount St. Joseph (Md.). The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 15.3 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, as the Gaels won a second straight Baltimore Catholic League title. It earned him BCL, MIAA, Gatorade and MaxPreps player of the year honors.
9. Kaden Feagin, football. Feagin already has his Illinois career underway. The 2022 N-G All-Area Player of the Year — and top-ranked recruit in Illinois’ 2023 class as a four-star athlete — enrolled in January and went through spring ball with the Illini.
10. Jeremy Zhang, men’s tennis. Zhang is Brad Dancer’s lone recruit in the Class of 2023 and has been ranked as the No. 1 junior in Australia for nearly a year.
Top coaches
1. Mike Small, men’s golf. Small didn’t just garner attention at the Big Ten level where he was named the conference’s coach of the year for the 13th time. The longtime coach was also named Golfweek’s national Coach of the Year after the Illini won a Division I-best seven times in 2022-23.
2. Shauna Green, women’s basketball. What Green accomplished in her first season at Illinois was essentially best-case scenario given how far the program had fallen. The Illini hit the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2007-08 season and reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003.
3. Daniel Ribeiro, men’s gymnastics. A pair of individual national title winners and a third-place team finish at the NCAA championship turned Ribeiro’s first season leading the program after 11 as an assistant and four as one of its stars into a success.
4. Bret Bielema, football. Plenty of “firsts” highlighted Bielema’s second season leading the Illini. Like first win at Wisconsin in 20 years, first time back in the AP Top 25 since 2011 and first time ever in the College Football Playoff rankings.
5. Brad Underwood, men’s basketball. What Illinois accomplished in the 2022-23 season has essentially become the baseline for success in the Underwood era with 20 wins and an NCAA tournament appearance. Advancing further in said tournament is now desired.
6. Renee Slone, women’s golf. An up-and-down season ended on a high note for Illinois with the program’s first ever Big Ten championship thanks to Crystal Wang matching what Slone did in 1992 and 1993 and winning an individual title.
7. Petros Kyprianou, track and field. Kyprianou has lofty expectations for what the Illinois track and field program can become and the history as a coach to back it up. Consider his first season in Champaign with one individual national champion a small step toward that goal.
8. Evan Clark, women’s tennis. A top-four finish in the Big Ten, two more wins than a year ago and a doubles team that reached the NCAA championship quarterfinals made for a successful season for Clark.
9. Brad Dancer, men’s tennis. Dancer had similar success as his fellow Atkins Tennis Center compatriot, including an All-American doubles team. But it still wasn’t quite what the longtime Illini coach wanted in terms of level of success.
10. Chris Tamas, volleyball. Illinois needed a match or two more against the top half of the Big Ten to go in its favor last fall. But it didn’t, the Illini finished .500 overall and in the conference and missed the NCAA tournament.
Top former Illini
1. Steve Stricker. The former Illini standout has a stranglehold on the PGA Tour Champions this season. He’s either won or finished as runner-up in each of his last six starts, has 13 top-10 finishes in 13 events and has netted nearly $3.6 million in winnings.
2. Kerby Joseph. The last pass Aaron Rodgers threw as Green Bay Packers quarterback wound up in Joseph’s hands. Plus two more from the likely Hall of Famer during the season. That accounted for three of Joseph’s four picks as a rookie in the Detroit Lions secondary.
3. Nick Hardy. Hardy firmly established himself on the PGA Tour after teaming up with Davis Riley to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans that came with a payday topping $1 million. The former Illini also has a secure place in the FedEx Cup standings.
4. Rajeev Ram. Ram is half of the No. 5 doubles team in the world, with his pairing with 31-year-old Brit Joe Salisbury yielding an 18-12 record this season. That includes a tournament title at an ATP 250 event in Lyon, France, in May.
5. Ayo Dosunmu. More injuries in the Chicago Bulls backcourt — or at least another for Lonzo Ball — created another opportunity for Dosunmu in his second season as a pro. His efficiency dipped, but he still got 51 starts in 80 games.
6. Thomas Detry. Detry’s made a handful of starts on the DP World Tour, including a top 10 finish at the Soudal Open in his native Belgium, but the majority of his season has been spent on the PGA Tour. The highlight was a runner-up finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
7. Aleks Vukic. Vukic moved into the Top 100 players in the world in May and currently ranks 83rd. The former Illini standout has played in all three Grand Slam events and reached the round of 64 at Wimbledon earlier this month.
8. Erin Virtue. While Virtue is still one of Karch Kiraly’s assistant coaches for Team USA, she took on an extra challenge in January when the former Illini setter was named Michigan’s head coach. She was previously an assistant for the Wolverines from 2011-15.
9. Michael Massey. Massey’s call-up to the Kansas City Royals a year ago has basically been permanent. The former Illinois Gold Glove second baseman stuck with the Royals this season and is back on the active roster after a short stay on the injured list.
10. Vanessa DiBernardo. After an eight-year stint with the Chicago Red Stars, DiBernardo started a new chapter of her professional career this season with the Kansas City Current. The former Illini is a regular in the Current midfield.
Milestones
1. No Illinois team has been as consistently dominant as Mike Small’s men’s golf team. The Illini won an eighth straight Big Ten championship this spring and followed it up with a 15th straight NCAA regional appearance before once again making the NCAA Championships.
2. Few Illinois running backs have been as productive — either in a single season or in a career — than Chase Brown. Brown did what Robert Holcombe and Mikel Leshoure never did, though, and became the program’s first ever Doak Walker Award finalist.
3. Dan Hartleb passed Lee Eilbracht as the Illinois baseball team’s all-time winningest coach after an 11-1 Illini victory against Michigan on April 2. That was win No. 519 for Hartleb, who pushed his record to 532 wins by season’s end.
4. The College Football Playoff debuted in 2014. Weekly rankings starting near the midway point of the season and running for several weeks soon followed. Illinois made its first ever appearance in the CFP rankings at No. 16 when the first rankings for the 2022 season were released.
5. Devon Witherspoon joined exclusive company when he was selected as the No. 5 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL draft. The Illinois cornerback was just the seventh top-five pick in program history, with Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice the last in 1996.
6. Just three Big Ten golfers have ever been named Big Ten Golfer of the Year three times. Indiana’s Randy Leen did it from 1996-98, and Northwestern’s Luke Donald jumpstarted a successful professional career with three in a row from 1999-2001. Adrien Dumont de Chassart became the latest when he picked up his third consecutive honor in May.
7. A total of 28 shots separated first-place Illinois and runner-up Missouri at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational in Columbia, Mo., in April. The Illini shooting 68-under as a team wasn’t just a program record, though. It’s also considered one of the lowest rounds — ever — in NCAA history.
8. Crystal Wang didn’t let the Illinois men’s golf team grab all of the headlines this spring. She won the Illini women’s program’s first Big Ten title in 30 years and did so with a final round 9-under 62 that matched the UI record for lowest single round and set a Big Ten championship record.
9. The Illinois men’s basketball team went almost 22 years between the program’s first triple-double (Mark Smith in 1979) and second (Sergio McClain in 2001). Then, 20 more years before Ayo Dosunmu had two in the 2021-22 season. Then, just 21 months before Coleman Hawkins put up 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge win against Syracuse. Genesis Bryant also became only the third women’s basketball player in program history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against Florida Atlantic last December. Bryant joined Kim Brombolich (1982, Eastern Michigan) and Alex Wittinger (2018, Penn State) on that exclusive list.
10. The Illinois women’s gymnastics team set two program records in two weeks during the 2023 season. The Illini set a balance beam record against Michigan State on Feb. 27 and followed that up with a floor exercise record March 11 against Illinois State and Kentucky.
Best moments
1. National champions haven’t been scarce for the Illinois men’s gymnastics team of late — remember Alex Diab’s still rings dominance? — but more than one in a single season is still a big deal. Ian Skirkey (pommel horse) and Ashton Anaya (still rings) became the first Illini duo to win NCAA titles at the same time since C.J. Maestas (still rings) and Paul Ruggeri (vault) did it in 2012.
2. Speaking of national titles, Olivia Howell put the track world on notice when the multi-time All-American put it all together to win the NCAA indoor mile in March. In a facility record time, no less.
3. They don’t call Madison Square Garden the “Mecca” for no reason. It’s the most vaunted venue in basketball. And Illinois had its big moment on that stage in early December with a come-from-behind overtime victory against No. 2 Texas.
4. Illinois football’s early October trip to Wisconsin was chock full of storylines. It was Bret Bielema’s return to Madison, Wis., after leading the Badgers to three Big Ten titles more than a decade prior. Plus, Illinois hadn’t won at Camp Randall Stadium in two decades. The Illin didn’t just win that day. A 34-10 beatdown also ended Paul Chryst’s run as Wisconsin coach.
5. The Illinois women’s basketball team shocked everyone in the 2022-23 season with its sudden resurgence. At the top of the list of surprise moments, though, was a New Year’s Day home victory against Caitlin Clark and Iowa.
6. For a purported golf school — it is, embrace it — Illinois fans get few opportunities to see the Illini men’s team play. Never at home either. That changed in April when Illinois hosted its first tournament at newly-renovated Atkins Golf Club in Urbana. Too bad the weather wasn’t better to draw an even bigger crowd.
7. Brad Underwood’s desire to get have an older men’s basketball team for the 2023-24 season got an added boost at the end of May when both Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and return for another year. It didn’t take until the exact 11th hour for those decisions to come through, but it was close.
8. Remember the commercials from 1990s with Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine? Everyone digs the long ball. Illinois baseball fans were treated to a one-man barrage in early May when Drake Westcott hit three in one game in a 14-7 win against Michigan State. He added two more the next day, as the Illini completed the series sweep.
9. Mia Takekawa became the first Illini to score a perfect 10.0 during her freshman season. She nearly did it again this season, getting another perfect 10.0 on balance beam from one judge but a 9.95 from the other in a home meet against Michigan State.
10. Wins against the elite volleyball teams in the Big Ten were hard to come by for Illinois in 2022. After starting a stretch of four straight matches against top 11 teams nationally on the wrong side of three 3-0 sweeps, the Illini rallied for a 3-1 home win against No. 11 Penn State at Huff Hall behind a monster performance from Raina Terry.
Worst moments
1. Losing early in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament might not be a terrible thing. Recent champs haven’t exactly fared well in their next tournament run. But Illinois losing to Penn State in the quarterfinals made for an unprecedented three losses to the Nittany Lions in one season.
2. The Illinois men’s basketball team had regained control of Braggin’ Rights once the Missouri players with a particular axe to grind were no longer around. Then last December happened. The Tigers handed the Illini a 93-71 beating in St. Louis that was never even competitive.
3. Illinois was, in fact, one of 14 schools nationally to have its football and men’s and women’s basketball programs reach the postseason. But all three Illini teams lost the only postseason game they played.
4. A late touchdown by Indiana gave the Hoosiers a 23-20 comeback victory against Illinois in both team’s Big Ten opener last September. Indiana wouldn’t have been in position to take the lead on that Shaun Shivers score had an obvious touchdown catch by Illini wide receiver Brian Hightower earlier in the game not been missed twice by the officials. Once when it happened and again when it was reviewed.
5. Illinois soccer didn’t fare particularly well in Big Ten play in general in 2022 with a 2-5-3 league record, but matchups against ranked conference opponents were the toughest. The Illini were outscored 15-1 by No. 17 Penn State, No. 8 Northwestern and No. 20 Ohio State and 11-7 in the other six Big Ten matches.
6. Getting swept by Maryland in the final Big Ten series of the season didn’t keep Illinois softball out of the Big Ten tournament, but it was a close thing. The Illini eked in as the 12th of 12 teams as the capper to a disappointing regular season.
7. It was a short trip to Omaha, Neb., for Illinois baseball at the Big Ten tournament. The Illini lost both games in their early exit to put the finishing touches on a sub-.500 season.
8. The Illinois volleyball team wound up a win or two shy of making the NCAA tournament last season. Back-to-back losses to No. 5 Purdue and No. 8 Wisconsin early in Big Ten play could have been the difference. Both went to five sets (i.e. certainly winnable), but the Illini couldn’t pull out either.
9. Shauna Green had to schedule the nonconference slate the way she did for her first Illinois women’s basketball team with mostly low- and mid-major teams. That made the 83-80 loss to Delaware in late November in the Daytona Beach Invitational stand out a little more as a blemish on the Illini’s record.
10. Three November losses waylaid what had been a breakout Illinois football season. While losing the head-to-head matchup with Purdue helped push the Boilermakers to a division title, it was the 19-17 loss at No. 3 Michigan that really stung. Mostly because the Illini were that close to upsetting the eventual Big Ten champs, who got a little home cooking from the officials late in the game.
Best crowds
1. Illinois men’s basketball sold out State Farm Center 12 times during the 2022-23 season. The 15,544 fans that showed up for the March 2 game against Wolverine got their money’s worth. The Illini took down the Wolverines 91-87 in double overtime in what wound up the final win of the season.
2. The difference in tickets sold (a season-best 56,092) and tickets used (36,169) for Illinois football’s Nov. 5 showdown with Michigan State is a gap the Illini are working rather hard at closing. There was also a gap on the scoreboard that day, with the Spartans winning 23-15.
3. Kid’s Day at State Farm Center is an annual tradition. The best kind of tradition, too. A field trip to a basketball game that put 8,141 fans — most of them raucous youngsters — in the building to watch the Illinois women’s basketball team throttle McNeese State 100-38.
4. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas turned into State Farm Center West when Illinois played UCLA in the Continental Tire Main Event. Illini fans turned out in droves, making up the majority of the 8,707 fans in attendance and drawing national attention for how well they traveled.
5. Stuff Huff always lives up to its reputation. Illinois packed 4,152 fans into Huff Hall when it hosted No. 3 Nebraska on Oct. 22. The Cornhuskers had their own pocket of fans, and they were the ones who left happy after a 3-0 sweep for the road team.
6. Iowa star Caitlin Clark draws a crowd wherever she goes. That included the John Deere Classic earlier this month when she played in the pro-am. So it wasn’t a surprise when 4,803 fans turned up at State Farm Center to watch Illinois play — and beat — the Hawkeyes.
7. Homecoming drew an announced crowd of 45,683 to Memorial Stadium to watch Illinois football sink Minnesota’s boat. The Illini won 26-14 behind four field goals from backup kicker Fabrizio Pinton to secure bowl eligibility by mid-October.
8. That Illinois softball squeaked into the Big Ten tournament eliminated what would have been a sticky situation had the host team not actually played. Two big Eichelberger Field crowds showed up for the Illini, with 1,002 in attendance for the win against Wisconsin and 1,113 for the season-ending loss to Nebraska.
9. The 2,113 fans that turned out at Illinois Field for the Bleacher Bum BBQ baesball game on May 5 against Michigan State were treated to quite the finish. Illinois outfielder Ryan Moerman drilled the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for a walkoff home run and a 10-9 Illini win that started a three-game sweep.
10. Season openers are when hope springs eternal, and a season-best 1,012 spectators showed up at Demirjian Park on Aug. 18 to watch the Illinois soccer team start things right with a 1-0 win against Illinois State.
Worst crowds
1. Landing in the First Four wasn’t the ideal outcome for the Illinois women’s basketball team, but an NCAA tournament berth is an NCAA tournament berth. Getting sent to South Bend, Ind., was also a plus. Too bad only 466 fans made it to the game.
2. Illinois softball beating Indiana State in the first half of a midweek doubleheader in late March didn’t keep fans around for the nightcap. There weren’t many to start with (203) and the second game — another Illini win — had just 117 in attendance at Eichelberger Field.
3. The weather was great for late March (cloudy, but 71 degrees) and respected program Michigan was in town, but Illinois baseball had just 327 fans turn out for a Friday night showdown with the Wolverines at Illinois Field.
4. Midweek nonconference games at Eichelberger Field apparently don’t have much juice. Illinois softball took down Bradley 5-1 on March 22, but there were only 121 fans in the stands.
5. Maybe it’s Indiana State’s fault? Because the Illinois soccer team hosted the Sycamores on Sept. 4 and came away with a 3-2 win, but only 467 people witnessed it happen at Demirjian Park.
6. The announced attendance for Illinois football’s 31-0 thumping of clearly overmatched Chattanooga was 37,579. The actual number of fans inside Memorial Stadium? Try significantly fewer at just 18,099.
7. Huff Hall was anything but stuffed when Illinois volleyball hosted Rutgers on Oct. 12. More like half stuffed, with 1,815 in attendance for the 3-0 Illini sweep propelled by a balanced attack with Brooke Mosher, Kayla Burbage and Raina Terry all with double-digit kills.
8. A crowd of 35,797 was announced for the ReliaQuest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State. That would have made the stands at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., about half full, which they didn’t seem to be.
9. The State Farm Center crowds for Illinois women’s basketball were remarkably better this past season. Turns out winning games actually excites the fan base. But they weren’t all terrifically attended. The 1,334 fans that showed up for the Oakland game would have been great a year prior, but not so much in the 2022-23 season.
10. “Worst” crowd gets to be a stretch for the Illinois men’s basketball team given so many home games were sold out. Playing Lindenwood in an 8 p.m. game the day after Thanksgiving might not be the best draw, but that game still drew 12,552 fans.
Headlines you’ll see in 2023-24
1. No small feat: Illini men’s golf wins national title.
2. Green Street: No sophomore slump for Shauna Green’s program.
3. Bielema: See you at the Rose Bowl.
4. Fans (un)happy after Illini win.
5. Steve Stricker wins The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open ....
6. Illini take home the Cannon. Ryan Walters tweets out his distaste.
7. Chris Tamas, Illini volleyball back in NCAA tournament.
8. Coleman Hawkins: Show me the money.
9. Devon ‘Island’ Witherspoon earns All-Pro nod.
10. Morez Johnson Jr. wins state title, N-G All-State Player of Year award.
Headlines you won’t see in 2023-24
1. Orange Krush, McCaffery hug it out.
2. AD puts $100 on Illini to cover.
3. Holy Toledo! Illini sell out season opener.
4. Brad Underwood makes fart noise after Braggin’ Rights loss.
5. Marcus Domask blames poor performance on Monster Energy drinks .
6. Green agrees with bracketology experts.
7. Construction crews spotted at Huff: Hockey program gets green light.
8. Fitzgerald joins staff as anti-hazing consultant.
9. Quarterback lands NIL deal with new Danville dispensary.
10. Bielema gives N-G scoop about new football uniforms.