What happened
So much of what threw up roadblock after roadblock the rest of the 2022-23 season. Illinois’ slow start and comeback attempt Thursday against Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament wasn’t new. Neither were the turnovers, missed layups and missed free throws that put a stop to any meaningful rally. The Illini started the year inconsistently and finished the same way.
What it means
Consider this a season of unfulfilled potential. The narrative last summer when the Illinois roster finally came together leaned hard into the idea this Illini team might be better suited for an NCAA tournament run than its predecessors. On paper, that idea at least had some merit. On the court? It never really materialized, and the same issues that bothered a new, young team in November still popped up in March.
What’s next
Nothing but questions at this point. Matthew Mayer is the only player on the roster that can’t return next season. Will his departure be the only change? It’s nearly impossible to say yes in this era of college basketball. The transfer portal only opened Monday, and there are nearly 1,000 players looking to move. Illinois not adding to that total would be something of a surprise. It’s just the way things work now.
What was said
“The one thing we fought to do all year is get started. I think we went through the first three possessions and didn't run anything, and all of the sudden there are live-ball turnovers and you're behind. When you're playing uphill that quickly and you do that in the NCAA Tournament it's a challenge. I thought we prepared very well. I thought we had good practices.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood after Thursday’s loss