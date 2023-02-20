What happened
Turns out Illinois can be a little more interesting offensively when it knocks down threes. Doing so in a matchup of two of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country Monday night against Minnesota made a real difference. Illinois shot 38.5 percent from deep, Minnesota only got hot late to make 35.3 percent and the Illini held on for the win in the rescheduled game.
What it means
The Illini avoided taking what would have been their worst loss of the season. That was basically best case scenario for a game that doesn’t do much for Illinois in the big picture. Beating Minnesota simply doesn’t move the needle. It was just another Quad IV victory for the Illini along the likes of every nonconference home win save for Syracuse (a Quad III win).
What’s next
Not quite the same short turnaround as playing Minnesota just more than 48 hours after losing at Indiana, but Illinois’ busy week continues Thursday with a home game against Northwestern. It’s an odd matchup given the Wildcats are the ranked team — debuting at No. 21 in Monday’s latest AP Top 25 — and alone in second place in the Big Ten. Let’s just say that’s atypical.
What was said
“It’s so great when guys go on little runs like that. It just blew up the game. It takes so much pressure off of all of us. … I just believe in him so much. He’s going to be a really good player in this league.” — Illinois veteran wing Matthew Mayer on Jayden Epps’ personal 8-0 run to start the second half Monday night.