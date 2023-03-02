What happened
Bonus basketball. Then more of it. Michigan overcame a late seven-point Illinois lead to force overtime. Then the Illini managed to narrow the same deficit to make a second overtime period necessary. That Matthew Mayer and Terrence Shannon Jr. took over in those extra 10 minutes for the win was only fitting on Senior Night for the pair of impact transfers.
What it means
Both teams needed a win Thursday night. Illinois to find its footing after a disastrous performance Sunday at Ohio State. Michigan to try and extricate itself from the NCAA tournament bubble. The way the Illini won — more grit and effort than elite level execution — could bode well for the rest of this month. And if they’re good enough, that first Monday in April.
What’s next
One last game in the regular season with Sunday’s showdown with Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. It will be the end of a grueling four-month journey plus the beginning of a shorter, even more intense stretch. But after Sunday there are no guarantees beyond one game in the Big Ten tournament and one more in the NCAA tournament. Let March Madness commence.
What was said
“A lot of ups and downs. Some guys left. The people here now that stayed, we’ve stuck together. Every time someone left or we lost, we never separated. It just brought us closer together. We’re building a brotherhood still into March. This win brought us even closer together. It shows how hard we’ve worked. We never give up.” — Terrence Shannon Jr. on his first season at Illinois